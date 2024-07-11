U.S. Immunoassay Market Report 2024-2030: Reagent & Kits, Analyzers/Instruments, RIA, ELISA Size, Share & Trends Analysis

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Immunoassay Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Reagent & Kits, Analyzers/Instruments), Technology (RIA, ELISA), Application, Specimen, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. immunoassay market is anticipated to reach USD 12.25 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and rising demand for early detection of diseases are the major factors contributing to the market growth. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, 19,292,789 cancer cases were reported in 2020 and are expected to reach 50,550,287 by 2025. Breast, lung, colorectum, prostate, and stomach are the most common cancers reported.







The rising geriatric population is a significant factor driving the market growth in the U.S. As more individuals reach retirement age and require medical care, the demand for diagnostic tests such as immunoassays is expected to rise. Furthermore, technological advancements such as automation, miniaturization, point-of-care testing devices, and advanced detection technologies are key drivers of the immunoassay market. These innovations have revolutionized immunoassay techniques, making them more efficient, reliable, and accessible for a wide range of applications in healthcare and research.



The growing adoption of immunoassay tests in clinical diagnostics and research laboratories has positively impacted the U.S. market by driving market expansion, fostering innovation in assay development, and improving patient outcomes through early and accurate diagnosis.



U.S. Immunoassay Market Report Highlights

Reagents & kits led the market with the largest revenue share of 65.82% in 2023 and are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the increasing introduction and approval of innovative immunoassay kits

Based on application, the infectious diseases testing segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 29.55% in 2023, due to increasing demand for immunoassays for early detection of infectious diseases such as HIV, hepatitis, COVID-19, and others

Based on end-use, the hospital segments held the market with the largest revenue share of 33.01% in 2023. Hospitals are considered primary care facilities for the diagnosis of various diseases, which is driving segment growth

Based on specimen, the blood segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 43.19% in 2023, owing to the increasing incidence of diseases requiring these blood testing procedures and technological advancements in the segment

In July 2023, SEKISUI Diagnostics introduced the OSOM COVID-19 Antigen Home Test, made in the U.S. The test can be performed at home and is likely to help detect nucleocapsid protein antigen that results from the SARS-CoV-2 virus

Companies Featured

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Beckman Coulter (a subsidiary of Danaher)

Sysmex Corporation

DiaSorin

Agilent Technologies

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Immunoassay Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. U.S. Immunoassay Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Immunoassay Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Immunoassay Market by Product Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

4.4.1. Reagents & Kits

4.4.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2. ELISA Reagents & Kits

4.4.1.3. Rapid Test Reagents & Kits

4.4.1.4. ELISPOT Reagents & Kits

4.4.1.5. Western Blot Reagents & Kits

4.4.2. Analyzers/instruments

4.4.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2.2. Open Ended Systems

4.4.2.3. Closed Ended Systems

4.4.3. Software & Services



Chapter 5. U.S. Immunoassay Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Technology Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. Immunoassay Market by Technology Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

5.4.1. Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

5.4.2. Enzyme Immunoassays (EIA)

5.4.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2.2. Chemiluminescence Immunoassays (CLIA)

5.4.2.3. Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIA)

5.4.3. Rapid Test



Chapter 6. U.S. Immunoassay Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. U.S. Immunoassay Market by Application Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

6.4.1. Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

6.4.2. Oncology

6.4.3. Cardiology

6.4.4. Endocrinology

6.4.5. Infectious Disease Testing

6.4.6. Autoimmune Diseases



Chapter 7. U.S. Immunoassay Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. U.S. Immunoassay Market by End-use Outlook

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

7.4.1. Hospitals

7.4.2. Blood Banks

7.4.3. Clinical Laboratories

7.4.4. Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

7.4.5. Academic Research Centers



Chapter 8. U.S. Immunoassay Market: Specimen Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Specimen Market Share, 2023 & 2030

8.2. Segment Dashboard

8.3. U.S. Immunoassay Market by Specimen Outlook

8.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

8.4.1. Blood

8.4.2. Saliva

8.4.3. Urine

8.4.4. Other Specimens



Chapter 9. U.S. Immunoassay Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Market Share, 2023 & 2030

9.2. U.S. Immunoassay Market by Region Outlook

9.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

9.3.1. West

9.3.2. Midwest

9.3.3. Northeast

9.3.4. Southwest

9.3.5. Southeast



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

10.2. Company/Competition Categorization

10.3. Vendor Landscape

10.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

10.3.2. Key Customers

10.3.3. Key Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023

10.4. Company Profiles

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5wzsi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment