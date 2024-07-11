Vegetable Chips Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by Over $4 Billion to 2030 - Plant-Based Diet Trends and Innovations in Flavoring and Seasoning Driving Growth

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegetable Chips - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Vegetable Chips was valued at an estimated US$12.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$16.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the vegetable chips market is driven by several factors. Technological advancements in food processing and packaging have enabled the production of high-quality vegetable chips that retain their nutritional value and have extended shelf lives. The increasing consumer preference for plant-based and vegan diets has significantly boosted the demand for vegetable chips as they align well with these dietary trends. Additionally, the rising incidence of lifestyle-related health issues such as obesity and diabetes has encouraged consumers to opt for healthier snack alternatives, further propelling market growth.



The expansion of retail channels, including e-commerce platforms and health food stores, has made vegetable chips more accessible to a broader audience. Furthermore, innovative marketing strategies and product diversification, including the introduction of exotic vegetable varieties and unique flavor combinations, have attracted new consumers and retained existing ones. These factors collectively drive the robust growth of the vegetable chips market, reflecting a shift in consumer preferences towards healthier and more sustainable snacking options.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Root Chips segment, which is expected to reach US$10.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.8%. The Leafy Chips segment is also set to grow at 3.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.1% CAGR to reach $3.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Calbee, Inc., Camel Nuts, Garden Veggie Snacks (a brand of Hain Celestial), and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 271 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global





Expanding Consumer Focus on Healthy Eating Propels Demand for Vegetable Chips

Innovations in Flavoring and Seasoning Drive Product Differentiation and Consumer Interest

How Plant-Based Diet Trends Boost the Market for Vegetable Chips

Advancements in Drying and Cooking Technology Enhance Vegetable Chip Quality and Appeal

The Role of Snacking Culture in Sustaining Growth in the Vegetable Chips Market

The Advent of Exotic and Unusual Vegetable Variants Drives Product Innovation

Influence of Global Dietary Trends on Local Vegetable Chip Varieties

