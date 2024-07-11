Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: IoT Expansion Drives Adoption, Retail Innovation Throws the Spotlight On NFC for Enhanced Shopping Experiences

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets is estimated at 2.0 Billion Units in 2023 and is projected to reach 6.1 Billion Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2023 to 2030.







The proliferation of NFC technology is driven by its integration into user-friendly platforms like Android and iOS, each supporting NFC with varying degrees of functionality. Android has embraced NFC since version 2.3.3, supporting multiple NFC modes essential for modern mobile commerce, such as peer-to-peer sharing and card emulation. Conversely, iOS introduced NFC functionality with more restrictions in iOS 11, limiting operations to reading pre-formatted data and excluding features like writing to NFC tags or performing card emulation, which Android supports.

The broader adoption of NFC is fueled by its convenience in mobile payments, enhanced user experience through simple device interactions, and a growing demand for contactless operations, particularly highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond consumer electronics, NFC`s applications extend to healthcare, smart home technology, logistics, gaming, and automotive industries, demonstrating its versatility and increasing importance in a connected, digital-first world.



Regional Analysis



Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 542.0 Million Units in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 22.7% CAGR to reach 1.5 Billion Units by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Contactless Payments Propel NFC Handsets into the Mainstream

IoT Expansion Drives Adoption of NFC Technology in Smart Devices

Mobile Wallet Usage Surge Strengthens Business Case for NFC-Enabled Handsets

Enhanced Security Protocols Generate Demand for Secure NFC Transactions

Digital Identity Solutions Expand Addressable Market for NFC Technology

Consumer Demand for Quick Service Transactions Accelerates NFC Integration

Retail Innovation Throws the Spotlight On NFC for Enhanced Shopping Experiences

Smart City Initiatives Propel Growth in NFC-Enabled Public Services

Healthcare Applications Strengthen Market Opportunities for NFC in Medical Devices

Evolving Payment Infrastructure Throws the Spotlight On NFC Compatibility

Inter-device Connectivity Trends Propel NFC Use in Consumer Electronics

