MN Organization Supports Ukrainian Women Amputees Through Inspiring Soccer Program

ROSEVILLE, Minn., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shepherd's Foundation proudly announces a fundraiser to support Ukraine's first Women's National Amputee Football team. This vital initiative is run through “Camp Maximum” in Ukraine. “Camp Maximum” is located about 2 hours south of Kyiv and offers camping and retreats for kids, with a focus on kids with special needs. At the start of the war, “Camp Maximum” was vital in the evacuations and caring for many Ukrainian refugees. KARE 11 Coverage of Camp Maximum Evacuation

And now, Camp Maximum has created a special new program entitled: “Camp Possible” to encourage and inspire Ukrainian women, both civilian and military, who have undergone limb amputations.

The need for support is great in war-weary Ukraine. Official reports from the Department of Health in Kyiv, says over 100,000 amputations have taken place since the war began. “Camp Possible” offers a sanctuary from the trauma of war, providing amputees with a unique opportunity to connect with others who share similar experiences. Through the emerging sport of amputee football (played without prosthetics and on crutches) resilient athletes are empowered to a new challenge. And now, the “Camp Possible’s” Ukrainian Women’s team is preparing to compete at the inaugural Amputee Football WAFF Women’s World Cup as esteemed members of the Ukraine National Women's Team.

The Minnesota based fundraiser, hosted by Shepherd’s Foundation, a nondenominational non profit organization who has supported Ukraine for +30 years, will feature an online campaign and a special golf tournament on July 29, 2024, at the prestigious Midland Hills Country Club in Roseville. This event promises to unite Ukraine supporters, community leaders, and sports enthusiasts in championing the courage and determination of these incredible athletes.

A unique opportunity awaits the press to meet two of the team's inspiring players, Tanya Matyshema and Olya Benda. Matyshema, a lifelong athlete, was unable to compete in the Paralympics due to the outbreak of war. Matyshema will share the profound impact “Camp Possible” has had on her life. Olya Benda, the team captain and former cook during the Ukraine-Russia war, will share her compelling story of loss and resilience. Benda, who lost her leg to an explosion, continues to inspire many as she leads her team while her husband remains missing at the front lines. Both athletes will be available for interviews before and during the event.

"We are thrilled to bring our story and our dreams to Minnesota," said Benda. "This golf tournament is not just about raising funds, but about connecting communities, sharing our journey, and building support as we aim for the World Cup in November.”

The event promises a day full of fun, camaraderie, and the spirit of competition, with proceeds directly supporting their team’s World Cup aspirations.

The Amputee Football WAFF Women’s World Cup will take place in Barranquilla, Colombia, from November 2nd to 11th, 2024. The tournament will feature teams from Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Cameroon, England, Ghana, Haiti, Liberia, Nigeria, Poland, Ukraine and USA.

VIDEO:

To see more of what Amputee Football Training looks like at Camp Possible 2024: https://youtu.be/cTDnsTMfisk?si=2Ce8zPcOmFyD5m_P

The Camp Possible 2023 video features interviews with Tanya Matyshema and Olya Benda: https://youtu.be/JKLKfnSGVKs?si=a0pIWvBNN9mlnKE9

PHOTO:

Match day 2024: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBqdDg

Camp Possible 2024: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBpigw

PRESS:

For more information on the event, visit https://shepherdsfoundation.org/events/ . To donate directly, please visit https://shepherdsfoundation.org/donate/ or contact 763-227-0286.

About Shepherd's Foundation: Shepherd's Foundation is dedicated to supporting initiatives that empower individuals and communities. Through various programs and events, we strive to make a positive impact and inspire hope and resilience.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3b279e8-f895-4ade-a985-3c85a1028812