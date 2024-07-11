Enthusiast Gaming and the NFL Announce Season 3 of ‘NFL Tuesday Night Gaming’

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming and media company, today announced the continued partnership with the National Football League (the “NFL”) for a third season of the popular video gaming series, NFL Tuesday Night Gaming (“NFL TNG”), debuting in Q3 of 2024.



NFL Tuesday Night Gaming’s second season generated major growth, totaling over 111 million total impressions across all platforms, a 53% growth compared to the inaugural 2022 season. NFL TNG also worked with twice as many media sponsors, growing from 11 in the inaugural season to over 24 throughout Season Two. Media sponsors were integrated through a variety of custom immersive content experiences such as Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ activation where creators debuted and played the ‘One Piece’-themed custom Fortnite map while wearing straw hats as a nod to the show, and NFL Family Game Night’s custom Lego Technic-themed episode that featured a live Lego Master Builder on set with gaming creators, NFL Athletes, and their families.

Season 3 of NFL Tuesday Night Gaming will release a special episode on July 23, featuring content from the upcoming NFL Flag Championships presented by Toyota, the world's premiere youth flag football tournament, in Canton, Ohio. The special flag-themed episode will air on July 23 on NFL TNG's YouTube channel.

“The sports and gaming communities have become even more interconnected since NFL TNG premiered two years ago,” said Adrian Montgomery, Chairman and Interim CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “Our collaboration with the NFL showcases how two leaders can come together to create the template for highly engaging user experiences in a brand-safe environment, and we are thrilled to do it again with the NFL for a third successful season. Having a forward-thinking partner in the NFL opens up significant opportunities to further enhance the fan experience and bring additional operational efficiency.”

About NFL Tuesday Night Gaming

NFL Tuesday Night Gaming is a one-of-a-kind gaming and lifestyle program bringing a new form of entertainment to gaming and sports fans year-round. Uniting the most exciting personalities from gaming and the NFL to play popular video games, NFL TNG allows fans to connect more with their favorite content creators and players.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

