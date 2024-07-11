Lithium Ionic Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bandeira Lithium Project Feasibility Study

TORONTO, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) reports that it has filed the independent NI 43-101 compliant technical report (the “Technical Report”) for its Bandeira Lithium Project (“Bandeira” or the “Project”) in Minas Gerais State, Brazil, supporting and validating the Feasibility Study (“FS”) results press released on May 29, 2024.

The Technical Report details a feasibility study that supports a robust project with strong economic viability, featuring a small footprint underground mine, an efficient and straightforward processing circuit, and a safe, sustainable dry stack tailings facility. Highlights of the FS are as follows:

14-year mine life producing an average of 178,000tpa of spodumene concentrate (5.5% Li 2 O)

O) After-tax NPV 8 of US$1.3B; IRR of 40% (using a long-term price of US$2,277/t SC5.5)

of US$1.3B; IRR of 40% (using a long-term price of US$2,277/t SC5.5) Industry-leading LOM operating costs of $444/t SC5.5

Low CAPEX of US$266 million

The Technical Report, titled “Bandeira Lithium Project Araçuaí-Itinga; NI 43-101 Feasibility Study Technical Report; Minas Gerais, Brazil” was prepared by Atkins Réalis, with support from GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda. (“GE21”), Planminas and L&M, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has an effective date of November 13, 2023.

The Technical Report is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Lithium Ionic’s issuer profile and on the Company’s website at www.lithiumionic.com.

Stock Option Grant

Lithium Ionic has granted 1,110,000 incentive stock options to various directors, officers, and consultants of the Company pursuant to its stock option plan. The options may be exercised at a price of $0.90 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its Itinga group of properties, which hosts its flagship Bandeira Lithium Project, as well as its Salinas group pf properties cover ~14,000 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. The Bandeira Project is situated in the same region as CBL’s Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.’s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

Qualified Persons

The FS is prepared by independent representatives of AtkinsRéalis, GE21, Planminas and L&M each of whom are Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Each of the QPs are independent of Lithium Ionic and have reviewed and confirmed that this news release fairly and accurately reflects, in the form and context in which it appears, the information contained in the respective sections of the Bandeira Technical Report for which they are responsible. The affiliation and areas of responsibility for each QP involved in preparing the Bandeira FS are provided below.

Mineral Resource Estimate: Carlos José Evangelista, Geologist from GE21

Underground mine studies: Engineer, Rubens Mendonça from Planminas

The mineral processing studies were consolidated and defined by Tony Lipiec, Process Engineer and Vice President Global, Minerals & Metals Processing at AtkinsRéalis

Environmental studies: Branca Horta from GE21

Tailings Disposal systems: Porfírio Cabaleiro from GE21

The economic and financial model was certified and validated by João Augusto Hilario de Souza from L&M Advisory, as the qualified professional.

