Amesite Announces AI-Powered Document Storage and Study Tools on NurseMagic™ App to Power Instantaneous Training for Nurses and Nursing Students

DETROIT, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announced that its NurseMagicTM app now supports nursing students and professionals ranging from CNAs and LPNs to APRN-CNPs and NPs. The functionality supports any type of documentation, training and learning. NurseMagicTM has experienced rapid adoption by nurses following its release to the general public, targeting over 5.2 million nurses. Its proprietary technology has demonstrated 93% accuracy when tested on prep questions for the NCLEX, the exam that must be passed by nurses in the U.S. and Canada in order to be licensed.



Users can upload pdf, video and audio files to instantly create transcripts, summaries and even quizzes and flashcards based on the material. Uploadable content spans recorded and written lecture materials, training materials and professional guidelines along with informal materials created via mentorship. With the new functionality, nurses can access instantaneous training. Additionally, users can share materials easily on the app and create their own file structures, enabling scaling of distribution of informal and formal learning, training and other professional materials.

McKinsey reports that 75% percent of early-tenure nurse respondents enjoy working with the most-experienced nurses, but more than 33% of these nurse veterans don’t have the time or capacity to train or coach others. In academia, more than 70% of college students have used AI. The market for AI in healthcare is expected to grow to over $187 billion by 2030.

Kalie Wortinger, Senior Engineering Manager at Amesite, said, “Our AI-powered capability to upload, digest and effectively use documents is an overwhelming advantage to nurses using it, for both professional and academic purposes, replacing hours of manual work with streamlined access to instantaneous training. We built our infrastructure at Amesite to stay ahead of the curve in key AI capabilities and are thrilled to consistently roll out tools that our users want and can use immediately.”

CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry said, "Our nurse influencers like Cynesse, Nurse Tara and Kesheen are demonstrating the power of NurseMagicTM to their communities and driving user growth, and their communities are telling us what they want, and influencing our designs. We are focused on powering the work of millions of nurses around the world with AI, who can use our technology to be effective in this era of nurse shortages, burnout and high turnover."

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc., an education tech SaaS company, offers its proprietary learning platform and content services to deploy affordable and effective AI for white-labeled online learning programs for colleges and universities. The company's technology platform leverages cutting-edge AI to offer an innovative out-of-the box, AI-powered learning ecosystem, complete with 24/7 learner support, up-to-date content and ready-to-go programs to quickly deploy and generate revenue. With the announcement of NurseMagicTM, Amesite has entered the B2C AI app market. Amesite has also announced its intention to deliver other apps on its infrastructure including a Public Safety app that includes training and preparedness for active shooter response. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

