New HireVue Report Shows Growing Acceptance of AI in Hiring Among Candidates and HR Leaders

Salt Lake City, UT, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the pioneer and global leader in Human Potential Intelligence, today announced the results of a new AI survey that asked 3,100 workers and 1,000 HR professionals in the U.S. and the U.K. to share their perspectives on how artificial intelligence is used in hiring. The responses demonstrate changing perceptions about the fairness of AI tools, with sixty-four percent of candidates saying they are the same or better than humans at treating applicants fairly, and sixty-seven percent of HR leaders saying artificial intelligence is the same or better at finding well-qualified applicants.

“It’s always been important for candidates to understand how they’re being evaluated in the hiring process, but the widespread use of AI-backed tools makes it even more critical that companies are transparent about how decisions are made,” said Dr. Lindsey Zuloaga, Chief Data Scientist at HireVue. “Leaders who err on the side of clear explainability about how AI is used will reap the benefits of these new technologies without sacrificing applicant satisfaction or causing undue concern about fairness.”

Ensuring candidates are comfortable with AI in hiring is critical for companies that want to protect employer brand perceptions while also seeing efficiency and fairness benefits. Forty-one percent of leaders already using AI say they are more productive, and seventy percent of HR leaders say they are currently using or plan to use AI for hiring in the next year.

From Fear to FOMO: HR Leaders Go Rogue with Generative AI at Work

As more vendors rush to incorporate AI into their products, consumers need clear answers to questions about ethics, data authenticity, and regulation. An established record of legal compliance should be the deciding factor for businesses eager to unlock the benefits of new hiring technologies, and companies need to act fast with guidelines around their use. Forty-two percent of HR professionals report waiting for corporate guidelines to allow GenAI. However, thirty-three percent admit to implementing AI like ChatGPT before getting corporate approval.

“Customers need to be wary of lofty promises from new AI vendors as startups rush to capitalize on the current hype led by generative AI. Hiring is a high-stakes domain, and talent teams should prioritize partnering with companies that validate their claims with audits and fairness documentation,” said Dr. Zuloaga. “Remember, these tools are remarkable, not magic. Be wary of anyone overpromising results without the ability to back up their claims.”

Other notable insights from the report include:

HR Professionals' Perceptions of AI

73% say they trust AI systems to make candidate recommendations.

66% have a more positive attitude towards AI in the workplace compared to one year ago.

1 in 3 have implemented some AI, like ChatGPT, before getting corporate approval.

Workers' Perceptions of AI

49% believe AI could help the issue of bias and unfair treatment in hiring.

25% say they believe AI will ultimately help more than it hurts.

3 in 4 workers are opposed to AI making the final hiring decisions.

