GUIDENT Receives Space Florida Grant to Add Low-Latency Satellite Connectivity to its Autonomous Vehicle Remote Monitoring Service

Boca Raton, FL, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guident, a leading autonomous vehicle (AV) teleoperation company headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking new project supported by the Space Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership program. This initiative leverages advanced low-latency satellite services and artificial intelligence to enhance the safety, reliability, and efficiency of self-driving vehicles.





A satellite in low Earth orbit (Image credit: NASA)

This Space Florida-Israel Innovation grant will support the development and implementation of a leading-edge system architecture, leveraging non-geostationary satellite technology. This will dramatically improve autonomous vehicle communication by establishing a reliable and redundant connection with remote monitor and control centers, ensuring seamless vehicle operation in areas with limited terrestrial network coverage.

Scheduled to commence in early July 2024, the project unites Space Florida, Guident Corp's expertise and resources, and its Israeli partner, NOVELSAT. Each organization brings unique strengths that will synergistically contribute to pioneering safety solutions for ground-based autonomous vehicles through satellite communications.

"At the heart of this project is our commitment to advancing teleoperation safety through rigorous research and testing. We aim to ensure the highest safety and performance standards for autonomous vehicles equipped with this pioneering communication system,” said Dr. Dennis Morgen, Guident's Vice President for Product and Project Management. “This grant will propel us forward in developing an effective remote monitor and control solution with Space Florida's invaluable support and strategic expertise.”

This project marks a significant milestone in Guident's dedication to innovation in autonomous vehicles and monitoring solutions. With a talented team of researchers, engineers, and industry experts, Guident is poised to impact the future of AV transportation.

About NOVELSAT

NOVELSAT is a leading provider of next-generation content connectivity solutions. Powered by innovative technologies, our broadcast and broadband solutions are transforming networks' capabilities to expand growth potential and to drive new experiences on any device, anytime, anywhere. Our high-performance satellite and terrestrial content connectivity products include integrated video solutions, highly efficient broadband connectivity solutions, and best-in-industry content security solutions. Transforming data and video delivery with new levels of performance, efficiency, agility, and security, NOVELSAT empowers mission-critical and demanding applications for the mobile, media, entertainment, government, and mobility markets. For more information visit https://novelsat.com/ .

About GUIDENT

Guident commercializes patented technology to enable safer autonomous vehicles and devices by providing industry-leading AV remote monitor, control, assistance, and passenger support services. To learn more, please visit https://guident.com/ .

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: marketing@guident.com

Attachment