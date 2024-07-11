Legal Cannabis Market Share Value Projected to Reach USD 194.5 Billion, at 16.9% CAGR by 2034: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The study concludes that the global legal cannabis market size and share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% between 2024 and 2034. The market revenue of USD 47 Billion in 2024 is expected to grow up to USD 194.5 Billion by 2034.

Cannabis was an illicit drug before, but its legalization process is on fast track today in many nations around the globe, opening a multibillion-dollar market with huge growth potential. The said market is bifurcated into two categories: medical cannabis, used for the treatment of various diseases, and recreational cannabis, for fun and other purposes. Most marijuana consumers are young, especially millennials. Males use it more than females, while the level of consumption is also predicated by class and thereby affects the rate of consumption. Psychographics show that marijuana consumers are social, open to experiences, and concerned about health; the last two probably represent a broader moving trend to natural products and alternate medicine.

The legal cannabis market offers a huge amount of variety, starting from flowers to extracts and consumables like cookies and chocolate that can be applied topically on the skin. Concentrations are gaining their following and popularity because of their potency. Also very popular are the edibles—baked goods, particularly cookies, and sweets—that appeal to those who crave discreetness and effectiveness all at once in consumption.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Aurora Cannabis

Cresco Labs

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Verano Holdings

Canopy Growth Corporation

Green Thumb Industries

Trulieve Cannabis

MedMen

Aphria

Cronos Group

Curaleaf

GW Pharmaceuticals, plc.

The Green Organic Dutchman

Analyst View:

Global cannabis regulations differ, but most countries are legalizing it fast, thereby creating a multibillion-dollar market with huge growth potential. The market segments include cannabis for recreation and cannabis for medical use. Young people form a huge part of the cannabis users, particularly the millennial group who exhibit a social class influence. Due to early legalization and permissive rules, North America is the leader of the legal cannabis business concerning product variety. The constantly changing process of the market keeps including new and different consumers and substances like CBD or substances for euphoric-balming effects.

Legal Cannabis Market: Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 47 Billion Market value in 2034 USD 194.5 Billion CAGR 16.9% from 2024 – 2034 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2034

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing Recognition and Legalization

Together, the increasing number of countries legalizing cannabis and the health benefits derived from medical marijuana easily make the global legal cannabis market ripe for significant growth. North America dominates the market due to major contributors such as the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, and Australia. The medicinal properties of cannabis will most probably drive massive growth in the medical cannabis market. Recreational use of marijuana is projected to have the fastest growth rate, and, as such, create jobs and boost the economy. The growth of the market results from geographical expansion, regulatory frameworks, and technological enhancements.

Increasing Customer Requirements

It's the change in consumer expectations that's driving big shifts in the legal cannabis sector. Companies are rolling out new product lines to cater to health-conscious consumers who demand a wider variety of cannabis-infused products. Where consumers want organically grown and pesticide-free cannabis, quality, and safety also rank very high. Consumers demand personalized experiences, where buyers and dispensaries are very important in guiding clientele to the right products. Moreover, there is an increase in sustainability and social responsibility due to customers valuing companies advocating for them. Technological integration is also being utilized to enhance convenience and engagement measures.

Market Trends:

Benefits of Medicine and Research

Growth opportunities in legal cannabis mainly come from the legalization of their consumption, primarily for medical use. There are several medical diseases where the benefits of the use of cannabis have been proved, and the FDA has approved quite a few drugs derived from this plant. Improved cultivation, extraction, and testing technologies are also able to raise the quality and safety of products. The medicinal properties of cannabis are also opening up new options in treatment today, especially with those disorders resistant to traditional medications. Growing awareness of the potential economic opportunities that cannabis avails itself to could further drive the development of new innovative products and treatments, thereby accelerating market growth.

Segmentation:

Legal Cannabis Market is segmented based on Source, Compound, Products, and Region.

Source Insights

From the flowers, which have classically been the traditional form of cannabis for as long as anyone can remember, to a large collection of strains with different cannabinoid levels, the flower truly captures the capabilities of the plant. Seed oil is another source that is not psychoactive in nature but is popular mainly due to its abundance of vital fatty acids and possible health benefits. Other sources are concentrated and super-potent cannabis products like trichomes, kief, and live resin. The infused product market is bound to grow with rising demand for seed oil. All in all, cannabis continues changing to best accommodate these different types of customers.

Compound Insights

Tetrahydrocannabinol is the widest cannabinoid used and has euphoric-balming effects. With increasing education among consumers, it can maintain its market share. One of the non-psychotic components is CBD, which helps in pain management and sleep quality, amongst others. Balanced THC & CBD: This segment caters to customers looking for a balanced experience by balancing the analgesic, relaxing properties of THC with the anxiety-reducing, focused properties of CBD.

Product Insights

Cannabis oil is quite often a concentrate, one can administer it topically for pain, consume it right out of the container, or use it in edibles. Cannabis drinks, like coffee, bubbling water, and spiked drinks, offer a more discreet and convenient way of consumption. Cannabis candies and chocolates are also other discreet and controlled ways. The legal cannabis sector is always experimenting with new products, vaporizers, topicals, edibles, baked foods, and sprays. Cannabis is also used for pet treats quite frequently. It is believed to expand the market for edibles as much as consumer acceptability and legalization expand.

Recent Development:

In July 2024, Hundreds of pro-cannabis advocates took to Bangkok's streets to protest a possible ban on general use. The Thai government floated plans to relist the plant as a narcotic, two years after it was decriminalized, earlier this year. A health ministry drug control committee approved the proposal, which would see cannabis only allowed for medical and research purposes.

In July 2024, NIST's New Hemp Reference Material Will Help Ensure Accurate Cannabis Measurements. NIST's Hemp Plant Reference Material will aid labs in accurately measuring THC, CBD, and other compounds in cannabis products, aiding forensic labs in distinguishing between legal hemp and federally controlled marijuana. It will also assist producers and state regulators in ensuring the safe use and accurate labeling of cannabis products.

Regional Insights

North America: The charge is currently being led from North America, due to early legalization and relatively permissive laws in countries like Canada and a number of US states. With so many goods on offer against the backdrop of a clientele base very loyal to their products, almost everything is put in place to create an almost perfect environment. The growth of the North American legal cannabis business is aided by many things, especially the medicinal and recreational markets, consumer demand, and lastly, medicinal research. The largest players are represented by Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis. The country with the most rapid growth relocated to Canada.

Asia Pacific: Asia is increasingly tolerating the use of medical marijuana, mainly in South Korea and Thailand, the growing disposable money of relatively less developed countries at large will set the stage for marijuana legalization for recreational use when regulations change.

Browse Detail Report on "Legal Cannabis Market Size, Share, By Source (Flowers, Seed oil, others), By Compound (Tetrahydrocannabinol, Cannabidiol, Balanced THC & CBD), By Product (Cannabis Oil, Cannabis Beverages, Cannabis Chocolates & Gummies, Others) By Application (Medical, Scientific, Industrial, and Horticultural purposes) and Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/legal-cannabis-market-5434

