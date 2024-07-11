PriceSpider Reduces Friction in the Omnichannel Shopper Journey with the Launch of Its New Local Shopping Experience

IRVINE, Calif., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PriceSpider , the market leader in brand commerce enablement solutions, which manages more retailer relationships in more countries than anyone else, today announced new Local Shopping Where to Buy capabilities as part of its award-winning Shoppable solutions. Complementing PriceSpider’s existing online Where to Buy technology, Local Shopping allows brands to increase store visits and conversions from brand.com traffic by enabling local store search and product availability.



According to EMARKETER , the majority of U.S. retail sales still take place in physical stores, despite consumers spending more time online. The new solution enables brands to leverage digitally forward strategies to increase in-store conversions.

“Our team is constantly innovating to empower brands to deliver seamless shopping experiences, both online and offline,” said Anthony Ferry, Co-Founder and CEO of PriceSpider. “With these latest advancements to commerce enablement solutions, we are supporting brands to offer shoppers greater flexibility when it comes to their shopping experience, resulting in increased sales and brand engagement.”

For brands that typically drive in-store shopping behavior or click-and-collect shopping trips, this new Where to Buy experience makes it easier for shoppers to find desired products at stores in their area. By reducing friction in the path to purchase, brands can increase sales from ecommerce traffic that converts to in-store shopping trips.

PriceSpider’s new local shopping experience enables brands to:

Help shoppers easily find desired products or brands at the local stores where they shop

Display products that are available at individual store locations

Provide in-store shopping options based on product availability



As part of the new feature rollout, PriceSpider also announced API support for its Where to Buy technology, allowing brands to build their own experiences on their site using PriceSpider's best-in-class store and product data collection. Together, these new capabilities further PriceSpider’s vision of a seamless shopping experience and put control back in the hands of brands.

For more information about PriceSpider, please visit www.pricespider.com .

About PriceSpider

PriceSpider is reinventing the way brands conduct commerce with data solutions that help them deliver the shopping experiences today’s shoppers demand. For more than 20 years, our platform has helped the world’s most loved brands streamline the path to purchase and collect actionable insights about their products – and their customers. With more retailer relationships in more countries than anyone else, we help brands build seamless omnichannel experiences—with ecommerce solutions that empower their customers to easily find the products they’re looking for, get the best possible price and make every moment shoppable. Visit www.pricespider.com to learn more.