Progress Enhances Web Application Firewall (WAF) Capabilities in LoadMaster 360 to Help Organizations Intuitively Secure Their Web Applications

Latest release of cloud-based application delivery platform empowers customers to tune their WAF to reduce false positives alerts, enhance web application security and provide an optimal application experience

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered infrastructure software, today announced new and powerful enhancements in the latest release of Progress® LoadMaster® 360, its cloud-based unified application delivery platform. These enhancements help organizations protect their web applications against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks and provide customers with an optimal application experience.

With today’s release, Progress provides customers with an enhanced Web Application Firewall (WAF) offering that delivers improved security insights, minimizes the time required for WAF configuration and tuning and easily identifies false positives for legitimate application traffic. With its intelligent false positive identification and smart rule tuning, LoadMaster 360 empowers customers to more easily secure their applications.

Web applications present attractive targets for malicious actors seeking to exploit vulnerabilities and gain unauthorized access to sensitive information. Enabling all Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP)-based WAF filters can inadvertently block legitimate users and impact application performance, but disabling the same filters without careful consideration can make applications vulnerable to attacks. LoadMaster 360 helps customers find the right balance between the two extremes by providing precise WAF configuration and tuning based on smart traffic analysis.

“To address the complexity of today’s evolving web-based threats, infrastructure teams need intelligent and advanced technology that can precisely filter, monitor and block malicious traffic without impacting operations,” said Sundar Subramanian, EVP & General Manager, Infrastructure Management, Progress. “With today’s release of LoadMaster 360, we are giving our customers powerful technology, which, when combined with other application security capabilities such as single sign-on and pre-authentication, can help them combat cyberthreats and maintain their application performance.”

Identifying attacks from false positives is a challenging and time-consuming effort, especially for non-security experts. With access to detailed data in LoadMaster 360, they can more easily configure and customize the LoadMaster WAF technology and quickly identify a potential security issue only when it occurs. Through a powerful combination of load balancing, WAF protection, monitoring and tuning, LoadMaster 360 users can take control of their application delivery and help deliver an optimal application performance experience for end users.

LoadMaster 360 provides organizations of all sizes with the controls and insights necessary to maintain optimized application performance and deliver the best possible application experience for users. As a cloud service, LoadMaster 360 provides a single interface to manage application delivery performance, security and configuration in relation to LoadMaster workloads.

The latest release of LoadMaster 360 is available today. For more information and a demo, click here .

