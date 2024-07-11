Privia Health to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results on Thursday, August 8

ARLINGTON, Va., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced that it plans to release financial results for its second quarter and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 before market open on Thursday, August 8, 2024.



The press release is expected to be publicly disseminated by 7:00 am ET and will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.priviahealth.com . Privia Health management will host a conference call beginning at 8:00 am ET on the same day, Thursday, August 8, to discuss the results and management’s outlook for future financial and operational performance.

You can visit ir.priviahealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations to listen to the call via live webcast. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call under the same link. If you wish to participate in the live conference call, then dial 800-715-9871 (or 646-307-1963 for international callers) and provide Conference ID 2580381.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. The Privia Platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com .

Contact

Robert Borchert

SVP, Investor & Corporate Communications

IR@priviahealth.com

817.783.4841