Finix Launches New No-Code and Low-Code Payment Features

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finix , the full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments, today unveiled a new suite of no-code and low-code features. With Checkout Pages, Payment Links and Payout Links, Tokenization Forms, Virtual Terminals, and Merchant Onboarding Forms, Finix customers can effortlessly set up payment solutions in just minutes — no coding required.



Finix’s dashboard-first, API-powered approach enables anyone to build custom payment solutions, regardless of their developer capabilities. Whether it is a sole proprietor setting up their first online store, or a vertical SaaS company wanting to save developer resources for other projects, Finix’s no-code and low-code features can be set up almost instantly through its easy-to-use dashboard.

As of today, Finix customers can easily create and incorporate the following features into their payment solutions:

Payment Links : Generate and share individualized payment links with buyers via web pages, email, text, or QR codes so they can make payments on whatever device they choose.

: Generate and share individualized payment links with buyers via web pages, email, text, or QR codes so they can make payments on whatever device they choose. Checkout Pages : Build branded desktop and mobile payment pages tailored to make checkouts a breeze for customers.

: Build branded desktop and mobile payment pages tailored to make checkouts a breeze for customers. Tokenization Forms : Design forms with custom fields, labels, styling, and messages to securely accept credit card and ACH payments from buyers.

: Design forms with custom fields, labels, styling, and messages to securely accept credit card and ACH payments from buyers. Virtual Terminals : Take payments anywhere, any time, without a physical device by charging any credit or debit card directly from the Finix Dashboard.

: Take payments anywhere, any time, without a physical device by charging any credit or debit card directly from the Finix Dashboard. Payout Links: Create one-time payout links so recipients can enter their card or bank account information and receive funds in minutes.

Create one-time payout links so recipients can enter their card or bank account information and receive funds in minutes. Merchant Onboarding Forms: White-labeled merchant onboarding forms for software companies to collect information and onboard merchants while maintaining brand continuity.

“Finix is all about making payments extremely tailored, useful, and simple so that businesses and their customers can send and receive funds without hassle. Payment processing can make or break a business, and many don’t have a team of developers dedicated to building custom solutions,” said Finix CEO and co-founder Richie Serna. “No-code and low-code features unlock a new level of customization for both our non-technical user and developer customers to build robust payment systems fast, without needing a ton of time or team of experts, so they can focus on other parts of their business.”

“Payments is an incredibly complex function and simplifying these processes has been a big priority for our business. With Finix’s latest suite of no- and low-code tools, our developer team is able to optimize this operation, without spending mass amounts of time away from growing our own platform,” said Cecilia Hsiang Aiello, CEO of Emwoven. “Not only are our developers able to quickly and easily set up new functions, they actually improve the customer experience too and give us more flexibility with how we manage payments for different situations.”

The new features underscore Finix’s mission to create the most accessible payment services ecosystem in history. The no-code and low-code solutions, powered by the Finix API, expands Finix's suite of products to help SaaS platforms, marketplaces, and retailers level up their payments infrastructure and deliver world-class experiences to their customers.

About Finix

Finix is a full-stack payment processor and infrastructure provider powering customers such as Clubessential, Passport, Lunchbox, and Cargas. From startups to multinationals and publicly traded companies, Finix offers everything needed to deliver a world-class payments experience across the US and Canada. Leading software platforms, marketplaces, retail, and e-commerce businesses use Finix's universal payments API and dashboard to accept payments, automate workflows, enhance customer experiences, and quickly grow revenue. To learn more, visit www.finix.com or contact our sales team .