Edge Marketing Named a Top PR Agency in The Recorder’s Best of 2024 Survey

MINNEAPOLIS, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, Inc. (formerly Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing), a Minneapolis-based public relations and marketing agency serving the needs of firms in the legal and accounting industries, is proud to announce its recent recognition as a top three pick for Public Relations Agency in the esteemed Best of 2024 Survey conducted by The Recorder.

Having placed in the top three in its category for three of the past four years, Edge also earns its spot in the “Hall of Fame”. These prestigious accolades serve as a testament to the Edge team’s commitment to excellence and innovation in marketing and client experience.

ALM’s Best of The Recorder Survey recognizes organizations serving the legal community in California. Edge Marketing emerged as a standout, earning its top-three placement due to its insightful strategies, exceptional client service and ability to garner results for its diverse roster of clients.

As a woman-owned agency, Edge has continuously broken barriers to nurture organic relationships while delivering authentic marketing solutions that cater to the evolving demands of businesses in the age of AI. With experienced and forward-thinking leadership, and a team of experts with unwavering dedication to client success, the agency has carved a distinct niche for itself.

Amy Juers, founder and CEO of Edge Marketing, Inc., expresses her gratitude and pride in her team's relentless pursuit of excellence. "Recognition as a top agency by ALM and The Recorder, and our place in the “Hall of Fame,” is a tremendous honor for Edge. It is a testament to the work and creativity of our experts, and to our team’s unwavering commitment to our client-centered approach.”

Edge experts provide clients with a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Public relations

PPC advertising for LinkedIn and Google

Digital marketing

Website creation and SEO

Social media strategies and management

Thought-leadership content creation

Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) services and more.



With this recognition from ALM’s The Recorder, Edge Marketing further cements its position as a market leader in the industry and reaffirms its dedication to driving growth and success for its clients, setting a new standard for marketing excellence.

The full list of winners can be viewed here. For more information about Edge Marketing and its award-winning services, please visit www.edgemarketinginc.com.

About Edge Marketing

Edge Marketing, Inc., formerly known as Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing, delivers strategic marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the legal and accounting industries. As an award-winning full-service agency, Edge provides fractional CMO services, strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients globally. Since 1997, Edge has helped B2B organizations reach the top. To learn more, visit www.edgemarketinginc.com.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Director of Global Public Relations

Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com