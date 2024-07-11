OPEN MINDS' CCBHC Masterclass Presented by Qualifacts and People Incorporated Live on July 17

Nashville, Tenn. and Minneapolis, Minn., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions for behavioral health organizations, will be partnering with People Incorporated Mental Health Services, Minnesota’s largest mental health non-profit, in an OPEN MINDS webinar entitled “CCBHC Masterclass: A Practical Framework for Agency Transformation”

This free webinar offers an evidence-based framework for behavioral health organizations, demonstrating how to align strategy, culture, and technology for the ever-expanding CCBHC Model.

This free webinar, “CCBHC Masterclass: A Practical Framework for Agency Transformation” will be held on July 17, 2024, at 3:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST). It will cover:

The CCBHC Advantage: Discover the compelling benefits of the CCBHC model, including enhanced care coordination, integrated services, and improved access to care.

Building a CCBHC From the Ground Up: Learn the essential steps involved in transitioning to a CCBHC, from initial planning and preparation to successful implementation.

Data-Driven Decision Making: Understand how to utilize data collection, analysis, and reporting to optimize CCBHC operations, measure outcomes, and secure sustainable funding.

Fostering a CCBHC Culture: Explore the importance of cultivating an organizational culture that aligns with CCBHC values and promotes staff engagement and client satisfaction.

Real-World Success Stories: Hear directly from People Incorporated about their journey as a CCBHC, the challenges they faced, and the strategies they employed to achieve their goals.

Actionable Insights: Gain practical advice and guidance on navigating the complexities of CCBHC implementation, ensuring your organization is equipped for success.

"When we look at the CCBHC model, we see improved client outcomes, expanded access to care, and healthier communities. But zoom out, and it's clear this model is transforming the entire industry landscape – providing behavioral healthcare organizations the foundation for financial sustainability and long-term success," said Mary Givens, CCBHC Program Manager of Qualifacts.

As the leading provider of technology solutions for CCBHCs, Qualifacts helps them meet the rigorous clinical, compliance, and reporting standards of the model. This webinar is a unique opportunity to learn about their industry-leading strategy from Mary Givens, their CCBHC Program Manager and resident subject matter expert. Mary will be joined by Char Groves, the Quality Program Manager for People Incorporated Mental Health Services, Minnesota’s largest non-profit mental health provider that has successfully served its communities as a CCBHC for the past seven years.

"The CCBHC model provided People Incorporated Mental Health Services the structure and support we needed to transform care delivery throughout Minnesota. It enabled us to enhance care coordination and improve access to care throughout the communities we serve, " said Char Groves, Quality Program Manager of People Incorporated Mental Health Services.



Registration for the webinar is now open and free of charge. To register, please visit here.



About Mary Givens

Mary Givens has been with Qualifacts for 13 years. She has a Masters in Rehabilitation Administration from the University of San Francisco. Before coming to Qualifacts, Mary was the CEO of a non-profit organization that served IDD, she was the Director of Client Services and Director of Supported Employment for people with SPMI. Since coming to Qualifacts, she has been a Project Manager for Implementation and a Program Manager of Meaningful Use and is currently the CCBHC Program Manager.

About Char Groves

Char Groves is a passionate Quality Program Manager at People Incorporated Mental Health Services, bringing over 30 years of experience in social services and 15 years in data analysis and quality assurance. As a certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, she transforms healthcare data into actionable insights that enhance the lives of clients and stakeholders. At People Incorporated, Char has spearheaded numerous projects focused on improving program outcomes through evidence-based solutions, data visualizations, satisfaction surveys, and process improvements.

About Qualifacts

Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations. Its mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative software and data solutions, including its award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Over its nearly 25-year journey, Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 3,000 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs). Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to simplify workflows and improve clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, revenue, business intelligence, client outcomes, and more.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS’ mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at http://www.openminds.com.

