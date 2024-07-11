GRI Bio (NASDAQ: GRI) Participates in Virtual Investor “What This Means” Segment

Marc Hertz, PhD, CEO of GRI Bio underscores importance of the interim data from their ongoing Phase 2a biomarker study for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)

LA JOLLA, CA, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRI) (“GRI Bio,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing an innovative pipeline of Natural Killer T (NKT) cell modulators for the treatment of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases, today announced the release of a Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment.

As part of this “What This Means” segment, Marc Hertz, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of GRI Bio discusses the interim data and what this means for its ongoing IPF program, GRI-0621. Watch the “What This Means” video here.

The Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment featuring GRI Bio is now available here. Additional videos from the "What This Means" series are available on demand at www.virtualinvestorco.com.

About GRI Bio, Inc.

GRI Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fundamentally changing the way inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases are treated. GRI Bio’s therapies are designed to target the activity of NKT cells, which are key regulators earlier in the inflammatory cascade, to interrupt disease progression and restore the immune system to homeostasis. NKT cells are innate-like T cells that share properties of both NK and T cells and are a functional link between the innate and adaptive immune responses. Type 1 invariant (iNKT) cells play a critical role in propagating the injury, inflammatory response, and fibrosis observed in inflammatory and fibrotic indications. GRI Bio’s lead program, GRI-0621, is an inhibitor of iNKT cell activity and is being developed as a novel oral therapeutic for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a serious disease with significant unmet need. The Company is also developing a pipeline of novel type 2 NKT agonists for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus. Additionally, with a library of over 500 proprietary compounds, GRI Bio has the ability to fuel a growing pipeline.

