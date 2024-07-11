2X Welcomes Lisa Cole as the Company's First CMO, Igniting AI Innovation and Accelerating Growth

MALVERN, Pa., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2X , the world’s largest B2B marketing-as-a-service (MaaS) firm, today announces the appointment of Lisa Cole as its first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With over 24 years of strategic marketing leadership, Cole is renowned for her ability to build high-performing teams, accelerate go-to-market strategy, and make a tangible impact on marketing effectiveness and growth.



Cole’s impressive career includes transformative growth achievements for B2B technology and professional services organizations. She has held key marketing leadership positions at Cellebrite, FARO Technologies, and Huron Consulting Group, among others. Her extensive experience includes advising prestigious brands such as Motorola Solutions, Zebra Technology, ADP, and Cisco Systems. Known for her high-level strategic vision, operational excellence, and innovative approach to transforming underperforming marketing functions into profitable growth drivers, Cole has received numerous accolades from Sirius Decisions, Forrester, Demand Gen Report, and the CMO Alliance, and is the author of The Revenue RAMP.

In her first months at 2X through December 2024, Cole will undertake dual responsibility working with clients as Fractional CMO and AI Advisor. In this consulting capacity, Cole will support marketing transformation initiatives and facilitate clients’ strategic transition to the 2X model. She will work on seamlessly integrating advanced marketing strategies and AI-driven solutions to ensure transformative revenue and cost impact in 2X's clients.

“For our clients, a decision to partner with 2X is directly connected to increasing marketing’s impact at the same time as reducing cost. This lever improves the CMO’s brand and builds credibility for the marketing function. Marketing 2X, therefore, has a direct impact on the success of the CMO profession. It was critical to me that we have the customer’s voice in the ongoing strategy of our business and the ownership of our marketing function. Lisa is an incredibly talented, world-class CMO, as well as a two-time customer of 2X. I am thrilled to have someone of her caliber joining 2X as our first CMO - we are lucky to have her on our team.” said 2X CEO and Founder Domenic Colasante.

As an early adopter of AI for B2B Marketing, 57% of 2X’s revenue today, representing nearly $20 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) run rate, is related to AI-enabled services—including leading marketing campaigns using 6sense’s Revenue AI platform, writing, and design work enabled by AI.

“I am a big believer in the B2B marketing managed services model,” said Cole. “This approach is a critical lever enabling marketing leaders to achieve more with fewer resources, especially as they head into strategic planning, budgeting, and building their 2025 annual operating plans. I also believe the next generation of marketing will be AI-powered. I look forward to leveraging my expertise to help marketing leaders both transform their operating model and apply generative AI to maximize marketing impact.”

2X is dedicated to embedding world-class B2B marketing capabilities within its clients’ organizations by hiring, inspiring, and developing outstanding professionals who sustainably operate marketing and continuously innovate growth best practices. Cole’s addition to the 2X team aligns with the company’s mission to provide thought leadership, helping marketing leaders navigate the evolving landscape of marketing challenges and innovations.

About 2X

2X is a leading B2B marketing-as-a-service (MaaS) firm that helps marketing leaders achieve greater impact while lowering costs through its unique managed services delivery model. 2X provides best-in-class MOps and MarTech management , campaign build and optimization , content and creative production , and strategy consulting services . 2X is a services partner of 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe Marketo Engage, HubSpot, Bombora, Drift, WordPress, Google, Meta, and many other leading revenue platforms. With nearly 1,000 team members globally, 2X is backed by private-equity firm Recognize Partners. 2X has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US by Inc. and the Financial Times. For more information, visit 2X.marketing or our LinkedIn .

