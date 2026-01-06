2X Acquires Leading Clay Partner The Kiln, Expands Marketing-as-a-Service to Go-to-Market Orchestration

NEW YORK and MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2X, the global leader in subscription-based go-to-market (GTM) services, today announced the acquisition of The Kiln, a top-performing Clay partner with deep expertise in GTM Engineering Services. This acquisition expands 2X's capabilities from marketing execution to complete go-to-market orchestration, making it one of the first Marketing-as-a-Service operators with scale to deliver integrated strategy and execution across the entire marketing and revenue technology stack.

The acquisition combines The Kiln's proven GTM Engineering expertise with 2X's enterprise-grade delivery infrastructure of nearly 1,300 team members across the U.S., Malaysia and the Philippines. Together, they address a critical gap in the market: while Clay's ecosystem of over 100 boutique agencies has proven GTM Engineering's value with thousands of SMB customers, enterprise clients require delivery infrastructure, proven frameworks, and organizational stability alongside innovation.

Backed by private-equity firms Recognize Partners and Insight Partners, 2X now orchestrates the complete GTM system for enterprise clients—from identifying in-market accounts and enriching contacts to automating personalized outreach and executing at scale. Combined with recent acquisitions in Revenue Operations and Technology (Intelligent Demand and Outbound Funnel), 2X holds deep expertise across leading revenue platforms including 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe, HubSpot, Clay, Gong, Bombora, WordPress, Google, Meta and others.

"Traditional marketing providers deliver demand generation and content. We now orchestrate the complete GTM system — across marketing functions, the full GTM tech stack, and into sales and revenue operations," said Domenic Colasante, CEO and Co-Founder of 2X, which is based in Greater Philadelphia. "The Kiln brings exceptional talent and proven Clay expertise that, combined with our global delivery infrastructure, delivers predictable revenue growth for enterprises."

"We've built our business helping clients unlock revenue through GTM Engineering but scaling that expertise to serve enterprise clients requires infrastructure we couldn't build alone," said Patrick Spychalski, Co-Founder of The Kiln in New York City, which he leads alongside fellow Co-Founder Mathias Powell. "2X gives us the resources, enterprise relationships, and delivery capability to take our work to companies that need it most—without losing what makes us effective."

"Patrick and Mathias are stars and they've built something special with The Kiln. This moment is particularly meaningful for me as I've had a front-row seat to them founding The Kiln and emerging as a leader within the Clay ecosystem,” said Varun Anand, Co-Founder of Clay. “I'm thrilled they've found a partner like 2X with whom they can accelerate the adoption of GTM engineering with enterprises around the world."

2X clients now have access to a single partner for both strategy and execution, and for services and technology, eliminating the need for multiple vendors while accelerating time to value. The integration strengthens 2X's value, helping GTM leaders achieve greater impact while lowering costs through its comprehensive managed services delivery model.

About 2X

2X helps GTM leaders achieve greater impact while lowering costs through its comprehensive managed services delivery model. Building on its foundation as the leader in B2B marketing-as-a-service (MaaS), 2X now provides end-to-end go-to-market orchestration including GTM engineering, marketing operations and MarTech management, campaign build and optimization, content and creative production, revenue operations, sales technology implementation, and strategic consulting services. 2X is a services partner of 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe, HubSpot, Gong, Bombora, Clay, WordPress, Google, Meta and many other leading revenue platforms.

With nearly 1,300 team members globally, 2X is backed by private-equity firms Recognize Partners and Insight Partners. In 2025, 2X was recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US by Inc. 5000 and the Financial Times: FT ranking of The Americas: Fastest-Growing Companies. For more information, visit 2X.marketing or LinkedIn.

About The Kiln

The Kiln is a leading Clay partner specializing in GTM Engineering Services, headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with team members globally. The Kiln helps B2B companies unlock revenue through AI-powered inbound, outbound, marketing and RevOps systems that transform your data and signals into high-intent pipeline and performance. For more information, go to www.thekiln.com.

About Recognize

Recognize is a distinguished investor and business builder focused on next-generation Digital Services companies. Headquartered in New York, the firm seeks to back visionary founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams who are building innovative businesses that leverage AI, software, and digital platforms to deliver transformative outcomes to enterprises. Recognize provides deep operational expertise, industry relationships, and strategic capital to drive accelerated growth of these specialized businesses. To learn more, visit www.recognize.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight’s mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

