Circana Launches Liquid AI, Marking Five Years of AI Innovation

Chicago, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana™, a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today launched Liquid AI™, the next generation of Liquid Data®, empowering clients to make better, more informed decisions faster than ever before.

Circana’s artificial intelligence journey began five years ago with Emiri™, a digital teammate that converses in natural language to improve both speed and ease of use. Emiri was trained over many years and can be personalized for each client to generate highly relevant and actionable insights.

“Clients have been leveraging Circana’s machine learning and AI-empowered technology solutions for years,” said Ash Patel, chief technology and transformation officer at Circana. “Emiri came first and now we’re partnering with clients to harness our collective knowledge to generate prescriptive recommendations, deliver efficiencies and drive growth. Liquid AI is the culmination of years of training, tuning and development, designed to help our clients leverage the power of AI to make optimal decisions.”

When deployed against critical business issues, Circana’s Liquid AI solutions suite reduces complex tasks from hours or days to minutes, enhancing operational efficiencies, and making insights readily accessible.

Delivered through Circana’s Unify+™ software, Liquid AI represents the continuous evolution of Circana’s technology, showcasing a unique ability to capitalize on domain expertise, technology, and data to meet the unique needs of CPG, retail, and general merchandise clients.

“Clients and leaders in the industries we serve should carefully evaluate the claims from other solution providers,” added Jeff Barhorst, executive vice president of analytics and technology at Circana. “AI expertise alone is not enough. Critical factors in the successful deployment of any solution are leveraging the deep knowledge of the industry, client, and its customers, and not shortchanging the time and experience required to develop, test, and refine the AI models. Because we started years ago, we’re significantly ahead of solutions available from other providers.”

About Circana

Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through superior technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at www.circana.com.

About Liquid Data and Liquid AI

Liquid Data®, Circana’s technology platform, seamlessly integrates and aligns all market, consumer, frequent shopper, media, supply chain, and other data to quickly find the insights and action steps needed for brands and/or retail stores. The platform has hundreds of integrated datasets and can be further enriched with client data in a tailored private cloud environment. Its proprietary in-memory architecture, analytics engine, and easy-to-use visualization provide unprecedented speed to insights and a true omnichannel view of the market and consumers.



Liquid AI™ is the next generation of Liquid Data, designed to help clients leverage the power of AI within the Liquid Data platform to make optimal business decisions.



About Unify+

Unify+™, Circana’s visualization software, maximizes the ROI of big data by providing easier and faster access to insights. With its interactive dashboards and data visualization tools, it provides a single access point to all Circana solutions from different devices, customized to roles, and delivered in an easy-to-use format.

