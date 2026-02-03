Circana Launches Attribute Marketplace to Elevate Client Market Insights

Chicago, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana LLC unveiled its groundbreaking Attribute Marketplace, a breakthrough Complete Market™ solution. Designed to revolutionize data integration and accessibility, Circana’s Attribute Marketplace provides clients with an innovative platform to browse and order external datasets seamlessly integrated into Circana’s existing models.

Circana’s Attribute Marketplace creates an infrastructure where clients can explore product attributes from third-party data providers, transforming these datasets into syndicated premium attributes. This new offering allows clients to enhance their current data with additional, orthogonal dimensions, delivering a sophisticated suite of product attribute measures.

“We’re opening up exciting new possibilities for our clients with Attribute Marketplace,” said Patty Altman, president of Global Solutions for Circana. “It simplifies how retailers and CPG brands add valuable attributes to their decision-making, helping them innovate and grow like never before.”

Attribute Marketplace features key partners who bring valuable insights to the platform:

Guiding Stars : Expands accessibility of nutrient density ratings and scores to identify nutritious food and beverage options across grocery categories.

: Expands accessibility of nutrient density ratings and scores to identify nutritious food and beverage options across grocery categories. Harmonya : Offers advanced data solutions to deepen understanding of product performance and consumer preferences.

: Offers advanced data solutions to deepen understanding of product performance and consumer preferences. Sifter : Delivers health-focused insights, including nutrient data and trending lifestyles, such as GLP-1 use, to support the food-as-medicine movement.

: Delivers health-focused insights, including nutrient data and trending lifestyles, such as GLP-1 use, to support the food-as-medicine movement. SPINS: Circana’s long-standing partner provides decades of expertise in natural and organic product attributes data to enhance market insights and decision-making.

“Using Attribute Marketplace helps clients improve their data with outside insights, enhancing product plans, competitive analysis, and market understanding,” said Wei Lin Wong, president of CPG for Circana. “Circana will continue to expand its partnerships to ensure customers benefit from an ever-growing network of third-party insights and innovation, offering unmatched flexibility and relevance to evolving consumer demands.”

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.



