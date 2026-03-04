Circana Launches Complete Why Solution with AI-Enabled Insights to Decode CPG Sales Performance

Chicago, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC today announced the launch of Complete Why™ analytics solution for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. This innovative tool provides manufacturers with precise, AI-enabled insights into the true drivers of sales performance, enabling faster and more strategic business decisions.

The Complete Why solution leverages store- and week-level modeling to diagnose and quantify the impacts of up to 60 distinct drivers per product and market. This comprehensive analysis of sales performance encompasses key factors, such as price, promotions, and distribution, alongside critical external influences like competitive activity, economic conditions, and weather. The solution is continuously refreshed with the latest point-of-sale data and built into Circana’s Unify+™ platform, an advanced visualization tool that offers an intuitive user experience and fast, automated insights. It is designed to help CPG companies navigate a challenging operating environment by accurately attributing what is shaping results in the marketplace.

The solution strengthens Circana’s analytics portfolio by delivering advanced, driver-based diagnostics at scale. By processing trillions of data points, its AI-enabled statistical models mitigate aggregation bias common in other approaches, providing a more accurate understanding of performance drivers. This allows teams to move quickly from insight to action with deep, flexible insights across products, geographies, and retailers.

"Our Complete Why solution fundamentally changes how companies evaluate performance and empowers them to make smarter, more agile decisions,” said Patty Altman, president of Global Solutions for Circana. "By combining rich driver coverage, comprehensive POS data, and an intuitive user experience, we are providing our clients with a powerful tool to understand what is truly shaping results in the marketplace. This next generation of analytics delivers the confidence and speed needed to thrive."

Circana’s Complete Why solution is now available in the U.S. CPG market, with planned expansion into EMEA later this year.





