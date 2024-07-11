ReversingLabs Recognized in First Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Platform Engineering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs (RL), the trusted name in file and software security, today announced its recognition as a Sample Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle for Platform Engineering . This acknowledgment comes as RL delivers on growing demand for its award-winning Spectra Assure ™ software supply chain security solution. Today’s news follows RL’s July 9 announcement that it was mentioned in the Gartner report Leader’s Guide to Software Supply Chain Security.



Gartner defines platform engineering as the discipline of building and operating self-service internal developer platforms to improve developer experience and scale agile and DevOps practices. Lead report author and Gartner VP Analyst Manjunath Bhat suggests, “Executives responsible for platform engineering initiatives should treat this hype cycle as a reference to carve out their organization’s strategic roadmap.”

This Hype Cycle includes several technologies that have been rated “transformational,” including software supply chain security, which is expected to hit mainstream adoption within the next two to five years. According to Gartner, a transformational technology “Enables new ways of doing business across industries that will result in major shifts in industry dynamics.”

“As software producers work to effectively create secure software and maintain its integrity, software supply chain security becomes an integral component of platform engineering,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-founder, ReversingLabs. “By making it easy for teams to protect code from tampering, verify releases, and monitor third-party software and updates, Spectra Assure helps enterprises see where threats and risks are located within the software and how those risks change over time, and discover software supply chain attacks before release or deployment.”

“Platform engineering brings together cross-functional practices and technologies that blend software engineering, security and risk, as well as infrastructure and operations. Therefore, the innovations reflect this multidisciplinary aspect,” stated Bhat in the report and a recent LinkedIn post announcing the report.

According to Bhat, Gartner groups the innovations in this Hype Cycle under five key themes:

Developer enablement — This includes internal developer portals, internal developer platforms, self-service environment management, innersource and software engineering intelligence platforms. Building applications that are secure by design — This includes software supply chain security, curated open source software (OSS) catalogs, secrets management and cloud-native application protection platforms. Effective and efficient software delivery — This includes green software engineering, AI-augmented software engineering, autonomous workload optimization, site reliability engineering and chaos engineering. Navigating complexity of cloud-native architectures — This includes cloud development environments, observability, GitOps, FinOps, microservices, cluster fleet management and service mesh. Supporting team structures — This includes Team Topologies and product-centric delivery models.



The Gartner Hype Cycle offers a comprehensive view of platform engineering, guiding leaders in aligning their strategies with risk appetites. It provides a graphical depiction of a common pattern that arises with each new technology or other innovation.

