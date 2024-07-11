LeaseCrunch to Participate at Key Industry Conferences

MILWAUKEE, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch , a leading lease accounting software company, today announces its participation in several prominent industry conferences in the upcoming months.



These events will provide opportunities for LeaseCrunch to share how CPA firms can simplify lease accounting for their staff and clients and connect with industry professionals at the forefront of accounting technology developments:

CPAmerica 2024 A&A Conference | July 16-19 | Napa, CA

As an inspiring partner, the company will be exhibiting and will also have newly appointed Chief Product Officer, Miguel Perez attending alongside Jess Vento, senior director of accounting at LeaseCrunch. Vento will be presenting a session focused on ASC 842 and ongoing lease accounting success strategies for CPA firms and clients.



CICPAC Annual Conference | July 24-26 | Chicago, IL

The company will be exhibiting in booth #3.



CPAmerica 2024 Client Advisory Services Meeting | August 6-8 | Salt Lake City, UT

As a connected partner, the company will be exhibiting.



Boomer Consulting Boomer Circle Summit | August 18-21 | Kansas City, MO

The company is a sponsor of this first annual conference and will be exhibiting.



"We're excited to participate in these significant industry conferences," says Megan Krajnik, chief marketing officer at LeaseCrunch. "These events offer opportunities for us to engage with accounting leaders, share insights, and present how LeaseCrunch helps firms address the evolving challenges in the accounting landscape."

To learn more about LeaseCrunch, click here .

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch offers easy-to-use, automated lease accounting software that significantly reduces the time needed to transition, account for and maintain leases in compliance with ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 94, GASB 96 and IFRS 16. The platform is trusted by over 650 CPA firms and more than 26,000 companies across the United States, offering white-glove support to ensure a seamless transition and superior ongoing management of lease accounting needs.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for LeaseCrunch

Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com