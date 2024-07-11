Future Leverages Passionate Audiences and Creative Expertise with Launch of Branded Content Studio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future, the global leader in specialist media, today announced Future Creative, a global, full-service branded content and storytelling studio combining Future’s strategic and creative expertise for advertisers looking to reach passionate audiences at scale with custom solutions that drive awareness, change brand perception and inspire consumer action. With Future Creative, brands can now reach high-intent consumers across every stage of the customer journey by leveraging the company’s vast multi-platform portfolio of market-leading properties across gaming, tech, fashion, homes and more, including Marie Claire, Who What Wear, Homes & Gardens, Tom's Guide, TechRadar and PC Gamer.



Future Creative reflects the breadth of Future itself, with insights-driven storytelling capabilities across print, digital, audio and in-person platforms optimized to delight and engage audiences at every touchpoint, from social-first live shopping and influencer content across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube to newsletter integrations and bespoke experiential activations. Further, Future Creative offers an industry-leading influencer marketing team dedicated to connecting brands with creators to best achieve their campaign goals.

“Future Creative reaffirms our commitment to quality storytelling for both our passionate audiences and our valued brand partners,” said Jon Steinberg, CEO of Future. “By tapping into our results-oriented creative expertise and editorial know-how, advertisers have the unmatched ability to develop brand content that resonates more deeply and authentically with passionate and highly engaged audiences.”

Future is a prime destination for passionate people worldwide looking to consume trusted, expert content that inspires, educates and drives action both online and off - through specialist websites and magazines as well as events, newsletters, podcasts and social spaces. Future’s proprietary technology and first-party data tools - including the award-winning audience data platform, Aperture - ensure precise and relevant targeting of consumers across the company’s global footprint of 230 specialist media brands and audience of over 220M monthly digital users.

The introduction of Future Creative marks a firm commitment from Future in building out a strong and robust global branded content offering to serve its diverse and ever-increasing roster of clients, including major consumer brands​ and retailers across the U.S. and UK such as Nordstrom, Saks, Levi's, Old Navy, Aveda and M&S Home.

Future Creative is led by Sharon Yi, Senior Vice President of Future Creative in the U.S. and Verity Fine Hosken, Creative Director of Future Creative in the UK. Yi, who joined Future in August 2023, is an award-winning marketing executive who most recently served as Head of Editorial and Brand Studio at Chief and has led marketing and studio agencies at Condé Nast, Refinery29, Clique Brands and Jellysmack. Hosken joined Future in March 2024 from London-based creative agency Fold7, where she delivered award-winning work on behalf of well-renowned brands and was named one of Campaign’s Faces to Watch.

“Future is where audiences with high-intent and genuine passion intersect. Our specialist content attracts millions of consumers searching for practical information about specific buying needs before making a purchase, as well as the highly-engaged fanbases and communities that turn to our brands for deep intel on the topics they’re most passionate about,” said Yi. "We therefore have the differentiated ability to place our brand partners in the middle of the conversation within a passionate audience, and change their minds. Future Creative is an unprecedented opportunity for brand partners to form a deeper connection with their target audiences and, ultimately, convert awareness into action."

"With Future Creative, we're excited to take an unexpected approach to brand storytelling, offering valuable audiences and a diverse portfolio of multi-platform brands you won't find elsewhere,” said Hosken. “W​e couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to create stories for our partners and our audiences who ​are looking for more than a one-size-fits-all​ approach to marketing.”

To learn more about Future Creative or to explore partnership opportunities, visit hellowearefuturecreative.com .

