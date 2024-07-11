Colliers to announce second quarter results on August 1, 2024

TORONTO, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX & NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, will be issued by press release on August 1, 2024, at approximately 7:00am ET.

A conference call to review these results will take place at 11:00am ET on August 1, 2024 and will be hosted by Jay S. Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO, Chris McLernon, CEO, Real Estate Services and Christian Mayer, CFO.

The telephone numbers for this call are: Local – Toronto 1-416-764-8624 and Toll Free – NA 1-888-259-6580 with conference ID 20917200. The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at corporate.colliers.com/en in the “Events” section.

For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the rebroadcast number will be Toll Free – NA 1-877-674-7070 with passcode 917200#. The rebroadcast will also be available at the above noted web address for 30 days following the call.

