Mountain America Among 2024 Financial Services Top Workplaces

SANDY, Utah, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is honored to be recognized as a nationwide Financial Services Top Workplaces 2024 recipient. This award is based only on employee feedback. This enhances the overall credibility of this program.



Mountain America demonstrates a commitment to its employees through maintaining a high-quality workplace culture. By prioritizing collaboration, innovation, and service excellence, Mountain America fosters an environment where employees thrive. The award reflects the dedication of team members and their unwavering commitment to making the credit union a great place to work.

“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union. “Our employees are the heart of our organization, and their feedback drives our continuous improvement.”

The 2024 Financial Services Top Workplaces award is based entirely on feedback from an employee engagement survey completed by the employees of participating workplaces. Unlike other awards, there are no subjective elements in the process. With data collected through Energage, from over 23 million surveys at more than 70,000 organizations, its benchmark ensures accuracy and reliability. Due to these criteria this award is a testament to Mountain America’s commitment to its employees and their well-being.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $19 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with various convenient, flexible products and services and sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states, and over 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

