Digital subscription results of AS Ekspress Grupp in the second quarter of 2024

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp increased by 27% in the Baltic States year-over-year (2nd quarter: 5%, 1st six months: 7%) and totalled 222 558 at the end of June.

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Delfi Meedia that publishes the news portal Delfi, newspapers Eesti Päevaleht, Maaleht, Eesti Ekspress and several popular magazines increased by 11% year-over-year (2 nd quarter: 5%, 1 st six months: 5%) and totalled 107 443.

quarter: 5%, 1 six months: 5%) and totalled 107 443. The number of digital subscriptions of AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus, 50% of which is owned by Ekspress Grupp, increased by 11% year-over-year (2 nd quarter: 3%, 1 st six months: 9%) and totalled 27 104.

quarter: 3%, 1 six months: 9%) and totalled 27 104. The number of digital subscriptions of Geenius Meedia OÜ increased by 18% year-over-year (2 nd quarter: -2%, 1 st six months: 6%) and totalled 7 439.

quarter: -2%, 1 six months: 6%) and totalled 7 439. In Latvia, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi A/S increased by 25% year-over-year (2 nd quarter: 8%, 1 st six months: 4%) and totalled 27 417.

quarter: 8%, 1 six months: 4%) and totalled 27 417. In Lithuania, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi increased by 66% (2 nd quarter: 6%, 1 st six months: 7%) and totalled 42 834.

quarter: 6%, 1 six months: 7%) and totalled 42 834. The Lithuanian media portal Lrytas launched sales of paid content in the 4th quarter of 2023, the number of digital subscriptions increased by 18% in the 2nd quarter and 62% in the 1st six months of the year, totalling 10 321 at the end of June.

Comments by the Chairman of the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp, Mari-Liis Rüütsalu:

“The media companies, that are part of Ekspress Grupp, increased the total number of digital subscriptions by 27% year-over-year, leading to more than 47 000 new subscriptions for the group. The number of subscriptions of paid digital content increased the most, by 66%, at Delfi Lithuania, but we are also satisfied with the results of Latvian and Estonian publications. While in Estonia, which is the most mature market, growth was primarily the result of successful marketing campaigns, we continue to see organic market growth and the increasing habit of readers to pay for high-quality digital journalism in other Baltic States.”

30.06.2024 31.03.2024 change 31.12.2023 change 30.06.2023 change AS Delfi Meedia 107 443 102 629 5% 102 793 5% 96 855 11% AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus 27 104 26 404 3% 24 875 9% 24 477 11% Geenius Meedia OÜ 7 439 7 575 -2% 6 998 6% 6 323 18% Delfi AS (Latvia) 27 417 25 329 8% 26 427 4% 21 851 25% Delfi UAB (Lithuania) 42 834 40 310 6% 39 872 7% 25 873 66% Lrytas UAB (Lithuania) 10 321 8 752 18% 6 363 62% - - Total Ekspress Grupp 222 558 210 999 5% 207 328 7% 175 379 27%





The Group considers only the subscriptions with the value of more than 1 euro per calendar month that are separately invoiced and separately cancellable at any given time as digital subscriptions.

Digital subscription revenue makes up an increasingly larger share of the digital revenue base of Ekspress Grupp. We are moving in the direction of the Group's long-term goals of increasing the volume of digital subscriptions to 340 000 subscribers in the Baltic countries by the end of 2026. The long-term goals of Ekspress Grupp were established and disclosed at the beginning of 2022.





