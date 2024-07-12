Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, Jersey, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that, in response to its enquiries, Allan Gray Proprietary Limited, which has an interest in shares in the Company through two of its related investment funds Allan Gray Africa Equity Fund Limited and Allan Gray Africa Ex SA Equity Fund Limited, confirmed on July 10, 2024 that it holds 1,343,747 shares, representing 7.00% of the Company’s issued share capital, which constitutes a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies) to its previously disclosed shareholding.



