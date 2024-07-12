JUNE VOLUMES: CONTINUED GROWTH FOR BOTH FREIGHT AND PASSENGERS

INVESTOR NEWS no. 49 - 12 July 2024

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in June 2024 were 5.8% above 2023 and up 0.9% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes in 2024 and closure of the Calais-Tilbury route in 2023.



North Sea volumes were below 2023 as higher volumes on the Swedish routes were offset by lower temperature controlled volumes, mainly food, between the Continent and the UK. Mediterranean volumes were also in June above 2023 driven by higher volumes on all routes.

Channel volumes continued in June to be above 2023 as did volumes on the Baltic Sea routes.

For the last twelve months 2024-23, the total transported freight lane metres increased 2.8% to 40.2m from 39.1m in 2023-22. The increase was 1.0% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes and the Calais-Tilbury route closure.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers in June 2024 was 46.2% above 2023 and up 11.1% adjusted for the addition of the Strait of Gibraltar routes. The adjusted increase continued to be driven mainly by higher Channel volumes. The number of cars were 26.2% above 2023 and up 3.6% adjusted for Strait of Gibraltar.

For the last twelve months 2024-23, the total number of passengers increased 26.2% to 5.5m compared to 4.3m for 2023-22. The increase was 8.6% adjusted for Strait of Gibraltar.





DFDS ferry volumes June Last twelve months Freight 2022 2023 2024 Change 2022 2023 2024 Change Lane metres, '000 3,698 3,426 3,626 5.8% 43,832 39,053 40,165 2.8% Passenger 2022 2023 2024 Change 2022 2023 2024 Change Passengers, '000 349 416 608 46.2% 1,935 4,341 5,480 26.2%





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The July 2024 volume report is expected to be published on 14 August 2024 at around 07.30am CET.





