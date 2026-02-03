MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 03 - 3 February 2026

Vesting of Restricted Share Units

On 2 February 2026, Torben Carlsen (CEO of DFDS) was awarded 10,173 shares in DFDS A/S as a result of the vesting of RSU’s granted in 2023 under DFDS’ LTI programme.

Transaction details are reported in the attached table.





Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 16,500 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

