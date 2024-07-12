Top 10 Transformations Impacting Growth in the Homes and Buildings Market in 2024

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Strategic Imperatives in Homes and Buildings, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The transformation of the homes and buildings industry encompasses a wide range of changes from net zero buildings to competitive intensity in smart home solutions. These strategic imperatives impact all industry participants, necessitating convergence with cross-industry players to advance homes and buildings. This calls for innovation in value propositions, business models, and creativity in navigating challenges.



As the global economy recovers in the post-lockdown era, the homes and buildings industry continues to grapple with rising material costs, talent shortages, and supply chain disruptions. Coupled with the evolving workforce landscape and rapid technology development, companies need to be agile and bold in prioritizing growth in solutions, customers, and geography.



This analysis highlights the top 10 transformations affecting the homes and buildings industry and presents viable growth opportunities for industry participants. Pressing needs are an emphasis on technology readiness and application, implementation of sustainability practices, and resourcefulness in countering external disruptions while addressing internal issues, such as business models and human resources.

Top 10 Transformations Impacting Growth in Homes and Buildings, 2024

Transformation 1: The Rise of Net Zero Buildings

Transformation 2: Embracing Circular Economy in Construction

Transformation 3: Start-ups are Upending Building Automation

Transformation 4: Embracing AI for Predictive Maintenance

Transformation 5: Smart Cities are Demanding Collaboration

Transformation 6: Adapting to Energy-as-a-Service

Transformation 7: Navigating Supply Chain Disruptions

Transformation 8: Bridging the Smart and Green Building Skill Gap

Transformation 9: Streamlining Home Efficiency and Wellness

Transformation 10: Navigating Competition in Smart Homes

