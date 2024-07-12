Waste Recycling and Circular Economies Market - Top 8 Growth Opportunities in 2024

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 8 Growth Opportunities in Waste Recycling and Circular Economies, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recycling and Second Life Applications Supported by AI, Robotic Sorting, Digital Platforms, and a Repair Economy Will Enable Collaboration, Transparency, and Material Circularity



The global approach to sustainability and circular economies hinges on increased efficiency, fit-for-purpose solutions, and greater transparency with data sharing to enable meaningful actions. Digitalization will figure largely in this transition, enabling data integration for measuring, managing, verifying, and communicating actions as well as for life-cycle analysis of products and processes.



Smart technologies will support significant cost-efficiency and improved productivity to boost both sustainability and business development.

New business models that involve the entire value chain will create growth opportunities for organizations to integrate advanced solutions and technologies that will enable greater resource efficiency and reduce both carbon emissions and environmental impact.



This analysis provides insights and strategies across different materials and resources, with a focus on how technology moves the circular economy approach forward and enables the shift from the start-up phase to full implementation and impact.



As digitalization becomes inseparable from the transition to the circular economy and net zero, qualitative and quantitative data are the new currencies for growth and innovation, connecting business profits to sustainability. Digital solutions allow stakeholders to view the bigger picture of the circular economy from the perspectives of individual business and the entire waste management industry. This provides a better understanding, transparency, and mapping of the sustainability potential.



Top Growth Opportunities for 2024

Growth Opportunity 1 - Circular Economy of Textiles

Growth Opportunity 2 - Circular Economy of EEE with Second Life Reuse, Repair, and Data Sanitization

Growth Opportunity 3 - Integration of Chemical and Mechanical Recycling of Plastic Packaging

Growth Opportunity 4 - Cloud-based Solutions for Waste Management Services

Growth Opportunity 5 - Sensors and AI-based Robotics in MRFs

Growth Opportunity 6 - Product and Resource Exchange Platforms

Growth Opportunity 7 - Landfill Gas Recovery and Landfill Mining and Reclamation

Growth Opportunity 8 - Digital Product Passport to Track and Trace Materials and Components

