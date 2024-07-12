The State of Payment Methods 2024: Post-Pandemic Trends Are Becoming Clear - Total Credit Card Spend Will Exceed $3.8 Trillion by 2025

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of Payment Methods 2024: Post-Pandemic Trends Are Becoming Clear" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report looks at what's influencing how consumers are paying today - and what payment providers can do to capture a larger piece of the retail spending pie.

After years of pandemic-era distortions, clear trends in consumer payment habits are arising. The report looks at eight of the most common payment methods US consumers use and the headwinds and tailwinds affecting each.

Key Question: What do payments providers and retailers need to know about shifting payment method trends?

Key Stat: Total credit card spend will exceed $3.8 trillion by 2025 - cementing its position as the most popular US retail payment method.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Consumer payment habits are settling after a period of uncertainty

Credit cards top the charts but could have a challenging year

Debit cards build financial relationships for incumbents and challengers alike

Prepaid cards and gift cards take divergent paths

BNPL is making strides but struggling to grab a meaningful share of US retail sales

EFTs have an uphill battle to break into retail payments

Crypto payments aren't mainstreaming anytime soon

Cash is stickier than checks

Sources

Charts in This Report

How Interested Are US Adults in Using Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Services* at Checkout? (% of respondents, by demographic, Dec 2023)

Share of Payment Made in Cash Among US Adults, by Age, 2019 & 2022 (% of respondents)

