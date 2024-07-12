Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles for Industrial Inspections Growth Opportunities 2024: Enhancements in Autonomy Help Reduce Costs and Propel Adoption

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles for Industrial Inspections Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The purpose of this study is to highlight the increasing adoption of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) for industrial site inspections. Industrial sites encompass manufacturing facilities and storage locations. The inspection use case emphasized in this study refers to the collection of data related to the condition of both the building and the equipment at these locations.



Enhancements in artificial intelligence (AI) are helping enable autonomous inspections with unmanned systems, further reducing costs associated with inspector training and certifications. Additionally, the rising costs associated with Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) compliance have led several businesses to opt for unmanned solutions as a cost-effective alternative.

Despite the lack of awareness among many industry participants, the adoption of unmanned systems for industrial site inspections is expected to rise at a higher rate compared to those designed for maritime and aerial domains.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Growth Opportunity 1: Self-charging Stations for Autonomous Ground Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 2: AI-Driven Autonomous Industrial Inspection and Data Analysis

Growth Opportunity 3: Aerial-Ground Unmanned System Teaming Solutions

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Industrial Inspection Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope

Unmanned Ground Vehicle Segmentation by Platform Type

Growth Metrics

Market Size of Unmanned Ground Vehicles for Industrial Inspections

Industrial Use Cases

Representative Manufacturers of Unmanned Ground Vehicles for Industrial Inspections

The 2021 Commercial Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Significant Partnerships

Significant Mergers and Acquisitions Activity

Key Companies Developing Unmanned Ground Vehicles for Industrial Inspections

Meeting United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a4o97g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.