Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Report 2024-2033: Vitrolife Leads the Competition with 9.8% Share, Followed by Ferring, and Progyny

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assisted Reproductive Technology Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global assisted reproductive technology market reached a value of nearly $37.6 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $37.6 billion in 2023 to $55.91 billion in 2028 at a rate of 8.3%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2028 and reach $83.8 billion in 2033.

Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for assisted reproductive technology? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider assisted reproductive technology market; and compares it with other markets.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the increasing prevalence of PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), growing trend of late parenthood, increase in same-sex couples, rise in male infertility and increased healthcare expenditure. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high cost of fertility services and low success rates of IVF.



Going forward, the technological developments, growing prevalence of obesity, rising number of infertility cases, increasing government initiatives and funding and rise in disposable income will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market in the future include stringent government policies and high cost of treatment.

Market Insights

The assisted reproductive technology (ART) market is segmented by technology into in vitro-fertilization (IVF), artificial insemination (AI-IUI) and other technologies. The in vitro-fertilization (IVF) market was the largest segment of the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market segmented by technology, accounting for 83.2% or $26.12 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the artificial insemination (AI-IUI) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2023-2028.



The assisted reproductive technology (ART) market is segmented by procedure type into fresh non-donor, fresh donor, frozen donor, frozen non-donor and embryo or egg banking. The fresh non-donor market was the largest segment of the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market segmented by procedure type, accounting for 48.5% or $15.22 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the embryo or egg banking segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market segmented by procedure type, at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2023-2028.



The assisted reproductive technology market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, fertility clinics and other end-users. The fertility clinics market was the largest segment of the assisted reproductive technology market segmented by end-user, accounting for 48% or $18.06 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the fertility clinics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the assisted reproductive technology market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 9% during 2023-2028.



The assisted reproductive technology (ART) testing market is segmented by ART testing/diagnosis into in ovulation testing, hysterosalpingography, ovarian reserve testing, genetic testing and other tests. The other tests market was the largest segment of the assisted reproductive technology (ART) testing market segmented by ART testing/diagnosis, accounting for 33.3% or $2.07 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the other tests segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the assisted reproductive technology (ART) testing market segmented by ART testing/diagnosis, at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2023-2028.



The other tests market is segmented by ART diagnosis/testing into in computer assisted semen analysis (CASA), sperm penetration assay, microscopic examination and others testing/diagnosis. The computer assisted semen analysis (CASA) market was the largest segment of the assisted reproductive technology market segmented by ART testing/diagnosis, accounting for 52.4% or $1.08 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the sperm penetration assay segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the assisted reproductive technology market segmented by ART testing/diagnosis, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the assisted reproductive technology market, accounting for 34.9% or $10.95 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the assisted reproductive technology market will be Asia-Pacific and North America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.4% and 6.1% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.6% and 5.3% respectively.



The global assisted reproductive technology market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 17.9% of the total market. Vitrolife was the largest competitor with a 9.8% share of the market, followed by Ferring B.V. with 3.7%, Progyny Inc. with 1.5%, CooperSurgical Inc. with 1.2%, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. with 1.1%, Monash IVF Group with 0.4%, Hamilton Thorne Inc. with 0.2%, Genea Limited with 0.1%, IVI-RMA with 0.01% and Bloom IVF Centre with 0.01%.



The top opportunities in the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market segmented by technology will arise in the in vitro-fertilization (IVF) segment, which will gain $13.22 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the assisted reproductive (ART) technology market segmented by procedure type will arise in the fresh non-donor segment, which will gain $8.01 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the assisted reproductive technology market segmented by end-user will arise in the fertility clinics segment, which will gain $9.73 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the assisted reproductive technology (ART) testing market segmented by ART testing/diagnosis will arise in the other tests segment, which will gain $785.5 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the other tests market segmented by ART testing/diagnosis will arise in the computer assisted semen analysis (CASA) segment, which will gain $430.6 million of global annual sales by 2028. The assisted reproductive technology market size will gain the most in the USA at $4.55 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the assisted reproductive technology market include key players launching innovative programs to promote art and support sustainability, impact of artificial intelligence on assisted reproductive technology, advanced technological solutions in assisted reproductive technology, blockchain integration in assisted reproductive technology, strategic collaborations driving innovation in assisted reproductive technology and innovative fertility treatment options to enhance access to care.



Player-adopted strategies in the assisted reproductive technology market include focus on expanding business expertise through strategic acquisitions and strategic partnerships, strengthening business capabilities through new product platforms, enhancing business operations through new product developments and strengthening business capabilities through new product launches.

Markets Covered:



1) by Technology: In Vitro-Fertilization (IVF); Artificial Insemination (AI-IUI); Other Technologies

2) by Procedure Type: Fresh Non-Donor; Fresh Donor; Frozen Donor; Frozen Non-Donor; Embryo or Egg Banking

3) by End-user: Hospitals; Fertility Clinics; Other End-users

4) by Testing/Diagnosis: In Ovulation Testing; Hysterosalpingography; Ovarian Reserve Testing; Genetic Testing; Other Tests



Key Companies Mentioned: Vitrolife; Ferring B.V.; Progyny Inc.; CooperSurgical Inc.; FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; assisted reproductive technology indicators comparison.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 393 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $37.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $83.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

A selection of other major companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Monash IVF Group

Hamilton Thorne Inc.

Genea Limited

IVI-RMA

Bloom IVF Centre

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited

Amcare

Beijing United Family Hospital

Reproductive & Genetic Hospital CITIC-XIANGYA

OvaScience Shanghai

Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute

Guangzhou Women and Children's Medical Center

Shenzhen Zhongshan Urology Hospital

Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital

Nova IVI Fertility

Manipal Fertility

Indira IVF

Milann

Origio Japan K.K

Eizai

Konica Minolta Healthcare

Fuso Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd

Tokai Hit

IVF Korea

CHA Fertility Center

Fertility Center of CHA Gangnam Medical Center

Virtus Health

Fertility First

Queensland Fertility Group

Morula IVF

PrimaNest

Hermina IVF Center

Fertility Clinic Jakarta

EUGIN Group

Clinique de la Muette

FIV Paris-Nord

IVI Clinic

Groupe NATEC Medical

Medistim

Medfem Clinic

StorkKlinik

Fertility Center Berlin

Barcelona IVF

Instituto Bernabeu

Ginemed

Livio Fertilitetscentrum

Stockholm IVF

Gothenburg University Hospital

Vasteras Hospital

Uppsala University Hospital

Fertility Clinic GENEVA

Swiss Fertility Center

Kinderwunschzentrum Zurich

Basel Fertility Clinic

Lausanne Fertility Clinic

Reprogenetics Italia

Bologna Fertility Center

Roma Fertility Clinic

Naples Fertility Clinic

Milan Fertility Clinic

Care Fertility Group

The Lister Fertility Clinic

Create Fertility

London Women's Clinic

Manchester Fertility

European Medical Center (EMC)

Nova Clinic

IVI Russia

MD Medical Group

Mother and Child

MedLife

Regina Maria

Fertilia Clinic

Biogenis Clinic

Genesys Fertility Center

INVICTA Fertility Clinics

InviMed

Gyncentrum

VitroLive

Fertility Clinic AVA

IVF Cube

Prague Fertility Centre

IVF Zlin

IVF ReproGenesis

Fertimed

Future Fertility

IVI RMA

US Fertility LLC

Ovation Fertility

INVO Bioscience Inc.

Wisconsin Fertility Institute

Alife Health

Cook Medical

Shady Grove Fertility

Cooper Surgical Inc.

FertGroup

Huntington Medicina Reprodutiva

San Isidro Medicina

Fertipraxis

Oya Care

AIVF

Gargash Hospital

Medfem Fertility Clinic

VitaLab Fertility Clinic

Cape Fertility Clinic

Fertility Clinic Johannesburg

Sandton Fertility Clinic

The Bridge Clinic

George's Memorial Medical Centre

Mart Life Detox Clinic

Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH)

St. Ives Specialist Hospital

Nairobi IVF Centre

Avenue Healthcare Fertility Centre

Mediheal Group of Hospitals

The Nairobi Hospital

Family Fertility Centre

Fertility Options

IVF Uganda

Women's Hospital International and Fertility Centre

Dr. Salah Dawood Clinic

Cairo Fertility Clinic

Nile Fertility Center

Assiut University Hospital

Alfa Medical Centre

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6gzy3t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment