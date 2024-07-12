Grab the Best Prime Day Deals: Save Up to 40% Off on XPPen Drawing Tablets

Los Angeles, CA, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready for Prime Day like never before with XPPen! This year, we are thrilled to offer incredible discounts of up to 40% off on our groundbreaking lineups. Renowned for our pioneering technology featuring 16K pressure levels, XPPen tablets provide artists, designers, and creatives with unparalleled precision and control. Whether you're a professional artist or just starting your creative journey, there's no better time to upgrade your toolkit with our top-of-the-line drawing tablets.

Mark your calendars for this Prime Day! Expect unbeatable deals on XPPen's top-rated drawing displays and essential digital art tools. Don’t miss out on the year's best savings and elevate your art to the next level with XPPen!



The Magic Drawing Pad, equipped with the X3 Pro Stylus, offers 16K pressure sensitivity for a natural and responsive drawing experience. Its dual shortcut buttons enhance efficiency, while the X-paper display provides a 12.2-inch, 3:2 aspect ratio for a paper-like feel. Enjoy vibrant colors with a 109% sRGB color gamut and eye comfort with TÜV Rheinland certification. Ideal for mobile art, this slim, lightweight pad (6.9mm, 599g) is effortlessly portable.

The Star G640 ultra-thin drawing tablet features a compact active area of 6 x 4 inches and a battery-free stylus offering 8,192 pressure levels for accurate and fast response, providing you with groundbreaking control and fluidity to expand your creative output. It is compatible with all major digital art software, allowing you to easily start drawing, sketching, gaming, and E-signatures, etc. At only 2mm thick, it is as slim as all basic graphic tablets and can be carried anywhere. It’s also an excellent OSU partner for gamers, with a responsive brush that allows you to play and listen to music simultaneously.

The Artist 15.6 Pro boasts a 15.6-inch full-laminated IPS display paired with a superb color accuracy of 88% NTSC（120% sRGB ) with 178 degrees of visual angle presenting vibrant colors, vivid images, and details across a wider visual range. Supporting a 60° tilt function, the innovative red dial interface combined with 8 customizable shortcut keys makes it easy to set up even for beginners. With the Artist 15.6 Pro, you will enjoy a more natural and familiar drawing experience than ever before.

The Artist 13.3 Pro is a portable drawing tablet with a 13.3-inch fully laminated FHD display, featuring a convenient 3-in-1 cable that allows for a quick and easy connection to your computer. The creative Red Dial Interface, combined with 8 fully customizable shortcut keys, which can be configured for a range of customization options, making your work process as smooth as possible.

Artist Pro 16 (Gen2) is professionally designed for artists. With X3 Pro Smart Chip Stylus, Artist Pro16 (Gen2) achieves industry-first 16K pressure levels of pressure sensitivity, ensuring artists can enjoy greater precision and accuracy. At 2560x1600 high resolution and an ideal 16:10 aspect ratio, Artist Pro16 (Gen2) excels in displaying intricate details, enhancing efficiency for artists. Packed with a highly praised keyboard ACK05, Artist Pro16 (Gen2) is also convenient for video editing and office tasks.



The XPPen Deco 01 V2 Drawing Tablet offers customizable 8 shortcut keys and 8192 pressure levels, along with a battery-free stylus that supports up to 60 degrees of tilt action. Ideal for drawing, learning, and working, this best-selling tablet meets the diverse needs of users who prefer using a drawing tablet for their creative and professional tasks.

Don't miss out on these incredible Prime Day deals from XPPen! XPPen is dedicated to being the go-to choice for emerging talents in the digital art world. Whether you're an aspiring artist or a seasoned professional, now is the perfect time to upgrade your creative toolkit. Shop now and experience the difference that XPPen technology can make in bringing your artistic visions to life. Discover the best on-sale models and add them to your Amazon Prime Day wish list.