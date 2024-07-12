INNOCN 27G1S Plus 27 Inch Gaming Monitor: Ultimate Prime Day Deal

SHENZHEN, CHINA, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 11,2024 - Get ready for the Prime Day deal of the year featuring the INNOCN 27G1S Plus 27-inch gaming monitor, now available at an amazing price of $199.99, down from its usual $269.99. This monitor is crafted to satisfy the needs of gamers and professionals alike, delivering exceptional performance and visual clarity.



Thanks to the monitor's 2K QHD resolution, you may enjoy incredibly clear graphics that improve your entertainment and gaming experiences. Compatibility with NVIDIA G-Sync reduces screen tearing and stuttering and synchronizes your monitor's refresh rate with your GPU for smooth gameplay.

DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 are two connectivity methods that support a variety of devices, including gaming PCs and consoles. You can install the monitor on a wall mount or stand that is compatible with VESA for ergonomic comfort and space efficiency, or you can customize your viewing experience with the adjustable stand that offers tilt and height adjustment capabilities.

This exclusive Prime Day offer is valid only on July 16th and 17th, making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade your gaming setup or professional workspace with advanced features at a significantly reduced price. Don't miss out on this limited-time opportunity to elevate your gaming and computing experience with the INNOCN 27G1S Plus 27-inch gaming monitor, designed to deliver superior performance and visual excellence without compromising affordability.

Product Link:

US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CQ4JR6FX

Cast Your Vote in the Design Contest



A fun "Vote to Design" competition is being held on our Facebook page by INNOCN as part of our dedication to involving our community. Voting for their preferred design proposal gives participants the chance to win a $300 USD portable monitor. By allowing our followers a chance to shape future product offerings, this contest hopes to foster creativity.



For additional information about INNOCN goods and to take part in the "Vote to Design" contest, please follow us on INNOCN Official social media.

See more of INNOCN's most recent products and innovations:

Prime Day Deals 2024 - Japan: https://bit.ly/4cSi0oV

Early Prime Day + Prime Day - USA: https://bit.ly/4cw0erT

Vote to design products: https://bit.ly/votetodesign

About INNOCN:

INNOCN is well known for producing high-performance gaming monitors that put an emphasis on affordability and state-of-the-art technology.