BET SLUMBUR Unveils Exclusive Prime Day Deal: Premium Noise-Reduction Earplugs Now at $15.99

Shenzhen, China, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Amazon Prime Day approaches, BET SLUMBUR is thrilled to announce a special offer on our real noise reduction earplugs, now available at the budget-friendly price of $15. 99 . Designed with advanced Honeycomb Microporous Crystal Filters, they filter harmful sounds (60Hz~8000Hz) and lower the volume to a safe listening level, ensuring undisturbed quiet without inhibiting hearing or communication.

BET SLUMBUR earplugs are healthcare solution for achieving serene, uninterrupted sleep, protecting your hearing, and enhancing daily activities.

Why Choose BET SLUMBUR Earplugs?

Effective Noise Reduction: Immerse yourself in tranquility with our unique honeycomb microporous crystal filter, which absorbs 99.7% of low-frequency noise. Enjoy stable noise reduction with an SNR of 32dB (NRR 19dB), making our earplugs the ideal choice for reducing unwanted sounds in various scenarios.

High-fidelity Ear Plugs: Preserve the quality of sound while canceling out noise pollution. BET SLUMBUR earplugs are not just for sleeping; they are also perfect for concerts, live events, commuting, and travel.

Skinny & Comfort: With over 100,000 nano through holes to balance pressure in 15 seconds and maintain ventilation, our earplugs offer unparalleled comfort. The skinny, soft silicone tips, weighing approximately 0.0019 ounces (about 8-12 drops of water), ensure no foreign object sensation, even for side sleepers.

Snug-fit: Designed for easy insertion and a discreet fit, our earplugs come with four sets of silicone tips (S-XL) to cater to various ear canals, ensuring a perfect fit for everyone.

Take Advantage of Prime Day Special!

This Amazon Prime Day, treat yourself to the best in noise reduction technology with BET SLUMBUR earplugs at $15.99. Experience our earplugs offer the perfect blend of comfort, functionality, and protection. Visit BET SLUMBUR on Amazon to learn more and make your purchase.

About BET SLUMBUR

BET SLUMBUR specializes in producing high-quality noise-reduction earplugs designed to provide versatile noise reduction tailored for various scenarios. Our products are endorsed by renowned sleep expert Dr. W. Christopher Winter , ensuring you receive the best in sleep technology and hearing protection. Follow us on social media for the latest updates and news.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/betslumbur/