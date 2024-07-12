HotelPlanner Partners with the Merrell Skyrunner® World Series as their Official Accommodation Provider

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a new partnership with the Merrell Skyrunner® World Series, the world’s most technical racing circuit for running, as their official accommodation provider.



The Merrell Skyrunner® World Series has served as the official racing circuit of Skyrunning worldwide since 2004 and represents the highest level of the sport. The series encompasses 21 iconic races in 13 countries across four continents, where elite athletes compete to be the best Skyrunner of 2024. Competing for points throughout the year, athletes aim to qualify for the exclusive final race of the season, the SkyMasters, for prize money.

Each race in the Merrell Skyrunner® World Series is a true test of skill, endurance, and bravery, set amidst jaw-dropping scenery, including glaciers, knife-edge ridges, and technical terrain. Courses are typically between 20-30 km long, with elevations of over 2,000 m, and combine runnable trails with highly technical terrain, including sharp ridges, snowy climbs, and steep rocky descents.

From the Alps to the Andes, the Merrell Skyrunner® World Series selects only the best SkyRaces in stunning locations worldwide. This attracts the fastest and most fearless skyrunners, who strive to be crowned the best in the world. The top-performing male and female athletes are declared champions at the end of the season.

"Partnering with HotelPlanner as our official accommodation provider will ensure our Skyrunners, their family and friends, and our staff, can access the best lodging options available across four continents, which can be challenging in remote locales. This collaboration enhances the overall experience of our racing events, making it easier for everyone involved to focus on the thrill of skyrunning," says Etienne Rodriguez, Managing Director, Merrell Skyrunner® World Series.

"We are thrilled to be the official accommodation provider for the Merrell Skyrunner® World Series, offering our services to their racing community of fearless athletes," says Tim Hentschel, Co-Founder and CEO of HotelPlanner. "Our commitment to delivering seamless and comfortable stays aligns perfectly with Skyrunner’s dedication to providing exceptional experiences at all 21 of their racing events across the globe."

More info on the races here: https://www.skyrunnerworldseries.com/races/

More info on the series: https://www.skyrunnerworldseries.com/theseries/

