Sciens Building Solutions Unveils Sciens Service Suite for Fire and Life Safety Management

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciens Building Solutions, a leading provider of fire and life safety solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its innovative new offering, the Sciens Service Suite. This comprehensive service package is designed to streamline fire and life safety management, providing unparalleled convenience, reliability, and efficiency for commercial building managers and facilities directors.

Service from One. Safety for All.TM

The Sciens Service Suite addresses the critical need for a simplified, integrated approach to managing fire and life safety systems. Customers can eliminate the hassle of coordinating multiple vendors and systems with a Sciens single point of contact, unified billing, and expert local support. This all-in-one solution includes the design, engineering, installation, maintenance, monitoring, and testing of essential fire and life safety systems such as:



Fire alarm & detection systems

Fire sprinkler systems

Sprinkler backflow preventers

Fire suppression systems

Kitchen hood systems

Fire extinguishers

Emergency exit lights

ERCES/BDA

Central station monitoring



Simplifying Safety, Enhancing Efficiency

"At Sciens, we understand the complexities and demands of maintaining all fire and life safety systems in commercial buildings," said Terry Heath, CEO of Sciens Building Solutions. "The Sciens Service Suite is our response to these challenges, offering a seamless, integrated service offering that saves resources and significantly reduces risk. Our customers can better focus on their core business activities, confident in the knowledge that their fire and life safety needs are expertly managed by a trusted partner."

Customer-Centric Benefits

Customers utilizing the Sciens Service Suite will experience numerous benefits, including:



Time and Cost Savings: Single point of contact for scheduling and coordination, simplified billing, and reduced need for multiple vendors

Efficient and Reliable Service: Consistent team familiar with the property, reliable, high-quality service

Seamless Integration and Reduced Risk: Connected systems working reliably together, minimizing the risk of potential inter-operability issues



Positioned for Excellence

The Sciens Service Suite sets itself apart from the competition with its combination of reliability, local presence, and direct service provision across multiple locations. Sciens ensures consistent, professional service by leveraging its experienced, local technicians who are available 24/7.

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a fire and life safety company focused on protecting lives and reducing business risk. This includes the design, installation, provision of maintenance and inspection services for fire detection, fire sprinkler and security systems across a variety of commercial vertical markets. For more information, please visit:www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

For more information about the Sciens Service Suite, please visit https://www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com/services/sciens-service-suite/.

Contact: Jil Shingledecker

jshingledecker@sciensbuildingsolutions.com

407-221-6785