Ireland Data Center Report 2024: Leading Colocation, Cloud Data Centers and Hyperscalers are Establishing Renewable Energy Partnerships with Key Vendors such as Orsted, Statkraft & Aker Horizons

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Ireland data center market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% from 2023 to 2029. In the Irish data center market, Dublin has emerged as a top destination for investments, powered by an expanding pool of STEM graduates and more foreign investment, resulting in higher data center deployments and job possibilities.

Inland connection in Ireland is improving, thanks to establishing significant internet exchange points such as CIX, EQIX-DB, and INEX. Major telecom companies such as Vodafone, eir, and Three Ireland have commercially introduced 5G in Ireland.

Ireland aims for carbon neutrality by 2050, with over 300 wind farms providing almost 4.8 GW of sustainable energy. So, beginning in 2023, new data centers such as Vantage Data Centers have planned to develop a new data center in Dublin using 100% renewable energy.

In Ireland, municipalities use Big Data and AI to improve urban and smart city services. For instance, Smart Dublin is Ireland's smart city project, utilizing mobile tech, cloud computing, IoT, big data, and AI. Innovations like the Traffic Management Centre showcase its impact, enhancing urban living through advanced technology. In 2023, Ireland witnessed fewer data center investments due to a de facto moratorium imposed by EirGrid and governmental authorities.

KEY RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Market size regarding investment, area, power capacity, and Ireland colocation market revenue is available.

An assessment of the data center investment in Ireland by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Ireland data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Ireland data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Ireland Facilities Covered (Existing): 37 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 19 Coverage: 3+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Ireland Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Ireland data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In the Irish data center market, providers include EdgeConneX, CyrusOne, Servecentric, Keppel Data Centres, Nautilus Data Technologies, Equinix, and K2 data centers.

The Ireland data center market comprises around 56 (existing and upcoming) data center facilities. Significant development has occurred in recent years owing to the proliferation of hyperscale, cloud, and colocation data centers.

The Ireland data center market has a presence of global cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, and Meta. Local cloud service providers include Servecentric, Pure Data Centers, and K2 Data Centers.

In Ireland, leading colocation, cloud data centers, and hyperscalers rapidly establish renewable energy partnerships with major vendors such as Orsted, Statkraft, Power Capital Renewable Energy, and Aker Horizons. For instance, In 2023, Google collaborated with Power Capital Renewable Energy to purchase 58 MW of solar electricity from Ireland's Tullabeg Solar Farm.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Dublin Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

ATOS

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

Bouygues Construction

Callaghan Engineering

Collen

Designer Group

Future-tech

ISG

John Sisk & Son

John Spain Associates

Kirby Group Engineering

M+W Group

Mace Group

Mercury

PM Group

TOT Architects

Winthrop Technologies

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Rittal

Socomec

STULZ

Trane Technologies

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

AWS

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centres

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Facebook (Meta)

K2 Data Centres

Keppel Data Centers

Microsoft

Nautilus Data Technologies

Pure Data Centers

Servecentric

T5 Data Centers

New Entrants

Vantage Data Centers

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Ireland

REPORT COVERAGE



This report analyses the market share of Ireland's data center. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Switches & Switchgear PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Racks Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC and CRAH Units Chillers Units Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers Economizers & Evaporative Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV

Geography Dublin Other Cities



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vyk1k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment