Ireland Data Center Report 2024: Leading Colocation, Cloud Data Centers and Hyperscalers are Establishing Renewable Energy Partnerships with Key Vendors such as Orsted, Statkraft & Aker Horizons

The Ireland data center market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% from 2023 to 2029. In the Irish data center market, Dublin has emerged as a top destination for investments, powered by an expanding pool of STEM graduates and more foreign investment, resulting in higher data center deployments and job possibilities.
Inland connection in Ireland is improving, thanks to establishing significant internet exchange points such as CIX, EQIX-DB, and INEX. Major telecom companies such as Vodafone, eir, and Three Ireland have commercially introduced 5G in Ireland.
Ireland aims for carbon neutrality by 2050, with over 300 wind farms providing almost 4.8 GW of sustainable energy. So, beginning in 2023, new data centers such as Vantage Data Centers have planned to develop a new data center in Dublin using 100% renewable energy.
In Ireland, municipalities use Big Data and AI to improve urban and smart city services. For instance, Smart Dublin is Ireland's smart city project, utilizing mobile tech, cloud computing, IoT, big data, and AI. Innovations like the Traffic Management Centre showcase its impact, enhancing urban living through advanced technology. In 2023, Ireland witnessed fewer data center investments due to a de facto moratorium imposed by EirGrid and governmental authorities.
KEY RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
- Market size regarding investment, area, power capacity, and Ireland colocation market revenue is available.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Ireland by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Ireland data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Ireland data center market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Ireland
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 37
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 19
- Coverage: 3+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data Center Colocation Market in Ireland
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)
- Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- The Ireland data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- In the Irish data center market, providers include EdgeConneX, CyrusOne, Servecentric, Keppel Data Centres, Nautilus Data Technologies, Equinix, and K2 data centers.
- The Ireland data center market comprises around 56 (existing and upcoming) data center facilities. Significant development has occurred in recent years owing to the proliferation of hyperscale, cloud, and colocation data centers.
- The Ireland data center market has a presence of global cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, and Meta. Local cloud service providers include Servecentric, Pure Data Centers, and K2 Data Centers.
- In Ireland, leading colocation, cloud data centers, and hyperscalers rapidly establish renewable energy partnerships with major vendors such as Orsted, Statkraft, Power Capital Renewable Energy, and Aker Horizons. For instance, In 2023, Google collaborated with Power Capital Renewable Energy to purchase 58 MW of solar electricity from Ireland's Tullabeg Solar Farm.
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Dublin
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- ATOS
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Arup
- Bouygues Construction
- Callaghan Engineering
- Collen
- Designer Group
- Future-tech
- ISG
- John Sisk & Son
- John Spain Associates
- Kirby Group Engineering
- M+W Group
- Mace Group
- Mercury
- PM Group
- TOT Architects
- Winthrop Technologies
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER-SDMO
- Legrand
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Rittal
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Trane Technologies
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- AWS
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Echelon Data Centres
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Facebook (Meta)
- K2 Data Centres
- Keppel Data Centers
- Microsoft
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- Pure Data Centers
- Servecentric
- T5 Data Centers
New Entrants
- Vantage Data Centers
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|134
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.32 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$4.22 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.0%
|Regions Covered
|Ireland
REPORT COVERAGE
This report analyses the market share of Ireland's data center. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgear
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC and CRAH Units
- Chillers Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
- Geography
- Dublin
- Other Cities
