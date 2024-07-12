Urban Rail Transit Global Report 2024: Need for Reduced Traffic Congestion Drives Investment in Rail Infrastructure - A $55.1 Billion Market by 2030

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urban Rail Transit - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Urban Rail Transit was valued at an estimated US$46.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$55.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Technological advancements are playing a crucial role, with innovations such as high-speed maglev trains, which use magnetic levitation for propulsion, gaining traction in various countries. The integration of digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), is also revolutionizing the urban rail transit landscape. These technologies are being used to optimize operations, improve safety, and provide real-time information to passengers, enhancing the overall travel experience.



Another significant trend is the focus on developing infrastructure that supports seamless connectivity between different modes of transportation, such as buses, bicycles, and pedestrian pathways, creating comprehensive urban mobility solutions. Additionally, increasing investments in expanding and modernizing existing rail networks are expected to create significant growth opportunities.



Governments and private entities are allocating substantial funds to upgrade aging infrastructure, expand service coverage, and introduce new, more efficient rail technologies. The emphasis on sustainability is also driving the adoption of green technologies and practices in the construction and operation of urban rail systems, further bolstering their appeal as a future-proof mode of transportation.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Metro / Subway Rail segment, which is expected to reach US$26.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.8%. The Monorail segment is also set to grow at 1.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $12.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 2.2% CAGR to reach $8.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Alstom SA, Beijing Traffic Control Technology Co., Ltd., Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CFA), S.A., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors Featured:

Alstom SA

Beijing Traffic Control Technology Co., Ltd.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CFA), S.A.

CRRC Corporation Limited

Hitachi Rail Limited

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Niigata Transys Co.,Ltd.

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Skoda Transportation A.S

Talgo SA

The Kinki Sharyo Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $46.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $55.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Urban Rail Transit - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging Infrastructure Throws the Spotlight on Modernization Needs, Driving Market Growth

Rising Urbanization Spurs Demand for Efficient Transit Solutions

Increasing Investment in Smart Cities Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Environmental Concerns Strengthen Business Case for Green Transit Options

Government Initiatives and Funding Accelerate Demand for Rail Projects

Integration of AI and IoT Generates Interest in Smart Rail Systems

Shift towards Sustainable Transportation Propels Market Growth

Adoption of High-Speed Rail Systems Expands Addressable Market

Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) Drive Adoption of Advanced Transit Solutions

Need for Reduced Traffic Congestion Drives Investment in Rail Infrastructure

Expansion of Suburban Areas Spurs Growth in Commuter Rail Services

Implementation of Contactless Payment Systems Drives Adoption of Modern Transit

Advances in Rail Technologies Enhance Operational Efficiency

Growing Popularity of Electric and Hybrid Trains Expands Market Reach

Development of Multi-Modal Transport Hubs Generates Opportunities for Integration

Rising Fuel Prices Accelerate Demand for Energy-Efficient Rail Solutions

Economic Growth in Developing Regions Spurs Investment in Rail Networks

Urban Rail Transit as a Solution to Reduce Noise Pollution Drives Market Adoption

Infrastructure Resilience Initiatives Propel Market Growth amid Climate Change Concerns

Advances in Passenger Information Systems Enhance User Experience

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

