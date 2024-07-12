TOPDON USA Announces Powerful Auto and Heavy-Duty Battery Charging and Jump Starting Solutions, Tornado120000, V4500Plus and V2200Air, During ISN Tool Dealer Expo 2024

ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON USA, the nation’s premier provider of cutting-edge automotive technology and advanced diagnostic tools and specialty equipment, has unleashed three powerful new automotive and heavy-duty (HD) battery charging and jump starting solutions including the Tornado120000, V4500Plus and V2200Air. Each of these robust products were announced during the ISN Tool Dealer Expo 2024 in Kissimmee, Florida, and are available for immediate order.

“Maintaining battery performance is critical in the overall maintenance of a vehicle or motorcycle,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON USA. “The new battery chargers we introduced during the ISN Expo offer a perfect balance for every service level. Our professional grade Tornado120000 is an ideal all-in-one charging solution for better charging, automotive repair and programming needs. We developed the V4500Plus to support high demand applications, like towing services and heavy equipment operation, which works for small vehicles to big rigs. The V2200Air was added into our product line as an ideal “take away’ jump pack and air compressor that’s great for road trips and during extreme weather conditions where you might need an unexpected jump start or fill up a tire.”

The professional grade Tornado120000 features intelligent current (5-120A) and voltage (11-16.8V) output adjustment and boasts a maximum power of 1700W to confidently handle every battery. It offers three charging modes and smart charging technology that seamlessly balances charging speed and quality. Additional Tornado120000 features include:

Stable and reliable power supply for prolonged diagnostic sessions

9-step optimized, maintained and integrated trickle charging that replenishes a battery, as well as performs desulfurization and maintenance tasks

Real-time output voltage and current adjustments

8 advanced safeties to guard against reverse connections, short circuits, overheating, overcharging and sparks

TOPDON’s prosumer battery jump starter, the V4500Plus was engineered for professional and heavy-duty vehicles. It boasts a peak current of 4500A and swiftly revives a diverse range of vehicles – from semi-trucks and trailers to off-road vehicles and boats - in mere seconds. The 4500Plus has a capacity for up to 45 jumpstarts on a single charge. When paired with the app, it becomes a comprehensive battery tester, allowing users to conduct thorough tests of their battery and charging systems before considering a replacement.

“As vehicles stay on the road longer and battery costs continue to rise, battery health is becoming more important to drivers,” said Schnitz. “These two new tools will help manage and support critical functions that can promote the long-term care and use of aging batteries.”

An ideal option for most passenger vehicles and DIYers, the V2200Air is a 2-in-1 jump pack and tire inflator that offers up to 35 jumps on a full charge. It is capable of jump starting 8L gas to 6L diesel engines and can inflate tires up to 150 PSI in under three minutes; simply set the preferred tire pressure and the V2200Air does the work.

About TOPDON

Founded in 2017 TOPDON is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 200 industry-leading engineers and owns over 140 intellectual property rights. The company’s cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit www.topdon.us

Attachment