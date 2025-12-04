TOPDON USA Adds Master Version to Popular TopScan Series

ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON USA (https://www.topdon.us/), a leading provider of cutting-edge diagnostic tools and technology solutions for automotive professionals, has added the Master version to its popular TopScan diagnostic tool, which currently features Lite and Pro options. Pocket-sized technology that turns any smartphone into a full-function scan tool, the Master version is the ultimate choice for full coverage on modern vehicles featuring 30 maintenance options and DoIP and CAN-FD protocols for the latest vehicle models. The TopScan Lite, Pro and Master series is available through TOPDON USA’s national distribution network.

“Our TopScan Master version puts the power of pro-level diagnostics into the hands of professionals and DIY’rs alike,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON USA. “It builds on the Lite and Pro versions with 17 additional functions including resets for AdBlue, A/F, NOx, Start/Stop, AFS, GPF and ODO, as well as added functionality for Gear Learning, Gearbox Matching and Cylinder Balance, among others. It’s the ideal, budget-conscious way to turn your smartphone into a full service diagnostic scan tool.”

The TopScan series features include:

Full scan diagnostic scans on up to 120+ brands

Bidirectional control that manually activates components for quicker diagnosis

Maintenance services to keep vehicles running at peak performance

Vehicle performance testing to understand key metrics with greater accuracy

Live data streaming to identify problems early

One year of free updates

“Our TopScan Master version also includes access to our new TopFix AI tool during the upgrade period,” said Schnitz. “This new AI technology can aggregate data and provide a higher level of insight into the specific system or component that’s most often associated with the trouble code. It will give techs struggling with a repair additional ideas or pathways.”

About TOPDON USA

Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON USA is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company’s cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit www.topdon.us

