TOPDON USA Releases TC005 and TC004 Thermal Cameras with Larger, 3.5-Inch Screen for Enhanced Image Clarity and Target Identification

ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON USA (https://www.topdon.us/), a leading provider of cutting-edge diagnostic tools and technology solutions for automotive repair professionals, announced today that the TC005 (https://www.topdon.us/products/tc005) and TC004 (https://www.topdon.us/products/tc004), two of the company’s most popular thermal cameras, now feature a larger 3.5-inch screen. The upgraded screens offer enhanced image clarity and visualization of smaller targets, especially in dark or low-light conditions. The TC005 and TC004 are now available through TOPDON’s national distribution network.

“Our TC005 and TC004 thermal cameras have become some of our most popular tools since their introduction in 2023,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON USA. “As a technology-focused company, our mission is to improve each new product generation. The TC005 and TC004 are often used in dark and low-light environments, so we upgraded to larger screens that not only offer higher resolution but also clearer visibility of targets in hard-to-reach locations. We made these upgrades without increasing these tools’ price points, ensuring we meet the technical and budget needs of our customers.”

With the larger 3.5-inch screen and 2 MP visible camera, the TC005 offers added context and accuracy for professional inspections, supported by a 40°x30° Field of View (FOV) and a 2.79 mrad Instantaneous Field of View (IFOV). It features 256x192 IR resolution and TISR-supported image processing that offers enhanced clarity and detail up to 512x384. The TC005’s integrated visible-light camera and built-in laser offer accurate distance measurements up to 4 meters, and it comes with a protective hard carrying case for reliable and convenient field use.

The TC004 makes professional inspections simple and streamlines workflow. It offers a 56°x42° Field of View (FOV) and 3.75 mrad Instantaneous Field of View (IFOV), as well as a built-in laser pointer to help the measurement area stand out in real space. Resolution is TISR-boosted from 256x192 to 512x384, providing the clarity needed to measure accurately.

The TC005 and TC004 each feature wireless connectivity through built-in Wi-Fi for fast data transfer and compatibility with the TopInfrared mobile app and cable-based connectivity with TopView PC software for analysis and reporting. Both are housed in a 2-meter drop-tested IP54-rated case and offer up to 8.5 hours of operation with a 2-hour recharge time.

“The TC005 and TC004 are must-have tools for virtually every type of low-light inspection when thermal imaging is critical to the success of the project,” said Schnitz. “TOPDON remains committed to ensuring our thermal imagers continue to offer the ultimate functionality at a price point that doesn’t break the bank.”

About TOPDON USA

Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON USA is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company’s cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information, visit www.topdon.us. Follow TOPDON USA on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

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TOPDON USA Media Contact

Aaron Cook | TimePiece PR & vMarketing | ACook@TPRM.com or (214) 520-3430

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