Commercial Lighting Market Insights and Forecast, 2024-2029: A $14.18 Billion Opportunity Dominated by Signify (Philips Lighting), Acuity Brands Lighting, ABB, Honeywell LED Lighting, and Wipro Lighting

Rise in Commercial Construction and Projects



In the long run, the global construction industry is expected to experience steady growth due to low-interest rates in a few European countries and stable economic growth. Currently, developments in the construction industry are unstable and volatile due to the economic recession. However, they are expected to have a short-term impact as the fiscal stimulus and other measures are expected to be rolled out as soon as possible to get construction back on track. This is because it supports a large number of ancillary industries and also employs a large number of people. Hence, the revival is expected to materialize after 2023.



Among commercial and industrial sectors, the growth of the residential construction sector is gaining traction. New residential markets are expected to grow in countries such as Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Poland, and the Czech Republic due to investments in these countries because of low construction and labor costs compared to developed countries such as France, Germany, and the UK. Renovation is expected to increase in non-residential markets in countries such as Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands, and Spain. Investments made by global investors are significantly increasing. Shopping centers, office space segments, and expanding the industrial and land sectors are the growth enablers for the commercial lighting market.



Emergence of IoT and Product Innovations to Aid Replacements



The emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and advancements in product innovations are poised to revolutionize the replacement of commercial lights, driving efficiency, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness in commercial lighting systems. IoT technology enables the connectivity of lighting fixtures to the internet, allowing for remote monitoring, control, and data analytics. With IoT-enabled lighting systems, facility managers can easily identify faulty or inefficient fixtures, schedule maintenance tasks, and adjust lighting settings in real time from a centralized dashboard. This connectivity facilitates predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and extending the lifespan of lighting fixtures.

High Initial Cost



The high cost of LEDs is a significant restraint in the commercial lighting market, limiting their widespread adoption across various industries and applications. The manufacturing process of LEDs involves complex procedures and specialized materials, resulting in higher production costs compared to traditional mercury lamps. Consequently, the initial investment and operational expenses associated with LED-based systems are perceived as prohibitive, discouraging potential customers from embracing this technology.

INSIGHTS BY TYPE

The lamps segment holds a dominant commercial lighting market share, driven by industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development. As cities expand and populations grow, an increasing demand to illuminate urban areas, streets, buildings, and public amenities is observed to ensure security, safety, and functionality. Companies are considering this and developing suitable lamp products. A major trend in the lamp industry is sustainable, energy-efficient designs that achieve environmental regulations and consumer preferences. Manufacturers use eco-friendly materials and daylight harvesting techniques to decrease energy consumption and environmental impact. Moreover, governments worldwide are implementing encouraging policy judgments to ensure the adoption of safer & more sustainable lighting options. For instance, according to IEA, the objective of achieving 100% LED lighting by 2025 has been positioned under the Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario (NZE Scenario) to encourage sustainable lighting solutions. These factors help to boost the demand for the lamp-type lighting industry in the forecast period.



Segmentation by Type

Lamps

Luminaires

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The indoor segment dominated the market share in 2023. A prominent trend in the commercial lighting sector is the growing emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency. The end users are becoming conscious of the environmental impact of their choices, particularly in the lighting. Indoor LED technology has emerged as the dominant product in the market, largely due to its lower energy consumption and longer lifespan than traditional fluorescent and incandescent bulbs. Additionally, there is a rising trend toward adopting smart indoor lighting systems, which offer advanced features and controls that enhance energy efficiency and customization options for users. Also, developing countries are witnessing robust economic growth and a rise in business activities, leading to the expansion of corporate offices, coworking spaces, and commercial complexes. As businesses expand their operations and invest in modern office facilities, there is a corresponding demand for high-quality lighting solutions that enhance indoor environments' productivity, comfort, and aesthetics.



Segmentation by Application

Indoor

Outdoor

INSIGHTS BY END USER



The commercial end-user segment holds the largest global commercial lighting market share in 2023. The growth of the segment is attributable to the development of affordable and flexible commercial lighting that matches the complex and dynamic infrastructure and helps reduce utility bills of institutions such as schools, colleges, sports complexes, and water parks that use renewable technologies to differentiate themselves and showcase their commitment to the reduction of their carbon footprint.



The application of commercial lights in indoor environments spans various sectors, each with specific lighting requirements tailored to their unique functions, aesthetics, and user needs. Expanding commercial spaces, including offices, retail stores, hospitality venues, and healthcare facilities, have fueled the demand for lighting solutions.



As businesses grow and new establishments are built, there is a continuous need for high-quality lighting systems to meet the diverse requirements of these spaces. Restaurants, hotels, spas, and recreation centers are the major end-users in the segment, which poses a strong growth prospect for the next five years. It is further accelerated by the growth in tourism, leisure activities, demographic factors, lifestyle modifications, and supportive incentives from the government to promote business activities. Also, coworking spaces are increasingly appealing to small companies, start-ups, and enterprise customers as flexible workspaces are designed to provide a pleasing work culture environment. This new and potential demand for cost-effective lighting systems is expected to boost the market growth in commercial sectors.



Segmentation by End User

Commercial

Industrial

INSIGHTS BY LIGHT TYPE



The commercial LED battens segment holds the most significant commercial lighting market share 2023. LED batten lights offer significant energy savings compared to traditional lighting options. Many APAC and European countries have implemented stringent environmental regulations and sustainability initiatives to mitigate climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. LED batten lights, being environmentally friendly with no hazardous materials like mercury, meet these regulatory requirements and align with the region's sustainability goals, driving their adoption among businesses. Further, the demand for commercial LED battens is witnessing a substantial increase, propelled by several key factors, such as a growing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability within commercial environments, driving the adoption of LED lighting solutions.



Segmentation by Light Type

Commercial LED Battens

Emergency Lighting

Commercial Floodlights

Track Lighting

LED Panel Lights

Others

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



APAC accounted for the highest share of the commercial lighting market, valued at over USD 3 billion in 2023. The region poses a higher market share due to the presence of countries like China, Japan, South Korea, India, and other emerging countries that are the manufacturing hubs for electronics. The demand for commercial lighting in APAC is driven by stringent regulations for emission standards, better fuel economy, and concerns over sustainability. Also, swift urbanization and infrastructure development in APAC cities create new commercial buildings, shopping centers, hotels, hospitals, and transportation hubs. Consequently, opportunities for commercial lighting applications abound as urban populations seek efficient and sustainable lighting solutions to bolster safety, productivity, and comfort in commercial environments.



Europe was the second-largest revenue contributor to the global commercial lighting market in 2023. Major factors spiking commercial lighting sales in Europe are rising average construction spending, increasing retail building construction projects, rising government spending on sustainable building development, industrial developments, rapid urbanization, changing climatic conditions, and growth in disposable income across European countries. Government regulations regarding eco-friendly refrigerants and energy-efficiency smart commercial lighting are expected to increase the demand for commercial lighting maintenance & service, particularly in Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy, due to the construction of buildings.



Segmentation by Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global commercial lighting market is highly competitive, with many public and private companies. These vendors typically compete on key parameters such as product design, quality, reliability, support services, and price. Rapid technological advancements adversely impact vendors in the commercial lighting market as consumers expect continuous innovations and product upgrades. The present scenario drives vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence.



Some major vendors dominating the global commercial lighting market include Signify NV (Philips Lighting), Acuity Brands Lighting, ABB Ltd, Honeywell LED Lighting, and Wipro Lighting Limited. These brands have many product offerings and a widespread presence in the global market. The major vendors are adopting innovative technologies to retain their strong commercial lighting market position.



Key Company Profiles

Acuity Brands

ABB

Signify

OSRAM

Cree Lighting

WAC Lighting

Hubbell Incorporated

SITECO GmbH

Wipro Lighting

STANLEY ELECTRIC

NICHIA CORPORATION

Other Prominent Vendors

Eaton Lighting

Zumtobel Group

Lutron Electronics Co.

Fagerhult Group

Cooper Lighting Solutions

LEDVANCE

Trilux Group

Delta Light

XAL

ERCO Lighting

RAB Lighting

H.E. Williams

Fulham Co. Inc.

TCP Lighting

Lucifer Lighting Company

Glamox

Axis Lighting

Schreder Group

Selux AG

Legrand

Ligman Lighting

Bartco Lighting

OMS Lighting

Reggiani Lighting

Performance in Lighting

Hubble Lighting Hubbell Outdoor Lighting

Luceco

Lithonia Lighting

Kim Lighting

Sylvania Lighting Solutions

Liteline Corporation

Amerlux

Bega

Juno Lighting Group

Elliptipar

Eglo

NVC Lighting

Dialight

