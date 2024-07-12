Announcing the 2nd Annual ImmunoBio Series Conference: A Nexus of Biomarker Insights and Immuno-Oncology Innovations (Germany, 14th-15th October 2024)

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2nd Annual ImmunoBio Series" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Introducing the 2nd Annual ImmunoBio Series, a groundbreaking event uniting the realms of Biomarker and Immuno-Oncology, set to unfold on 14th-15th October 2024 in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany.

Dive deep into the convergence of biomarkers and immuno-oncology at the flagship conference, where industry pioneers, thought leaders, and experts converge to drive innovation in healthcare and biotechnology. This transformative event offers a dynamic platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and exploration of cutting-edge research and applications in personalized medicine and cancer treatment.

Esteemed keynote speakers will deliver groundbreaking insights into the latest developments and prospects of biomarker research and immuno-oncology, setting the stage for impactful discussions and networking opportunities. With over 40 speakers from leading pharma, biopharma, and biotech companies worldwide, attendees will gain invaluable insights into the development of ADCs, Monoclonal Antibodies, Bispecific Antibodies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, and Cellular Therapy, shaping the future of immuno-oncology.

Experience immersive sessions, brainstorming panel discussions, and case studies that delve into the challenges and solutions in biomarker and immuno-oncology research and development. From oncology to non-oncology indications such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, discover the latest advancements revolutionizing personalized medicine pipelines.

Explore the frontier of healthcare innovation and collaboration at the 2nd Annual ImmunoBio Series, where innovation meets collaboration to shape the future of healthcare and biotechnology. Join us for this transformative event and make a marked difference in patient outcomes.

Key Conference Takeaways

Preclinical and Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments

Biomarker Discovery Techniques: Explore novel strategies, including genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and bioinformatics, to identify cutting-edge biomarkers in oncology.

Precision Medicine Tailoring: Understand the pivotal role of biomarkers in customizing immunotherapy for individual patients, enhancing efficacy, and minimizing side effects.

Personalizing Cancer Treatment- Challenges and Opportunities

Rigorous Biomarker Validation: Learn strategies and overcome challenges in validating biomarkers for clinical use, ensuring robust and reliable results.

Bioinformatics and AI Analysis: Attend sessions on biomarker data analysis, employing machine learning and artificial intelligence approaches for comprehensive insights.

Biomarker-Based Cancer Diagnostics Development: Gain insights into the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests and platforms based on biomarkers.

Next Gen Antibodies and Targeted Therapies

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Combination Therapies

Tumor Microenvironment and Cancer Biomarkers

CAR-T cell therapy, T Cell Therapy, Adoptive Cell Therapy

Cancer Vaccines and Cancer Microbiome

Collaboration for Advancement: Explore sessions on fostering collaboration among academia, industry, and government agencies to drive biomarker research forward.

Why Attend

Cutting-Edge Insights: Access the latest advancements in biomarker discovery, precision medicine, and clinical applications spanning cancer and immunology.

Innovative Immunotherapy: Dive into immune-oncology projects, exploring antibodies, cellular therapy, and immune checkpoint research. Contribute to interactive discussions, share your work, and stay updated on cutting-edge technologies and platforms.

Networking and Collaboration: Connect with industry leaders, researchers, and peers. Foster collaborations, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and explore partnership opportunities.

Professional Development: Enhance your skills with workshops on cancer biomarker data analysis, machine learning, and artificial intelligence applications. Learn best practices and methodologies for biomarker and IO research.

Practical Applications: Discover how research translates into real-world applications. Explore exhibitor showcases, demonstrations, and case studies, gaining insights into the latest tools and technologies.

Personal and Industry Growth: Step out of your comfort zone, engage in interactive roundtables, and contribute to key discussions. Elevate your personal and professional growth within the dynamic fields of biomarker research and immunotherapy.

Engage in groundbreaking research, expand your network, and drive innovation at the Immunobio Series, where science meets collaboration.

Conference Agenda:

Day 1

ROLE OF CANCER BIOMARKERS IN PERSONALIZED MEDICINE

Keynote Presentation - Reserved for Platinum Sponsor

Unlocking the Potential of Multi-omics: Bridging Biomarkers and Personalized Therapies

Assessing the Safety and Efficacy of ctDNA in Augmenting Immunotherapy Interventions

Functional biomarker assay development for cancer treatment

Advancements in Imaging Biomarkers for Cancer Diagnosis and Monitoring

OPTIMIZING PATIENT CARE AND THERAPEUTIC ASSESSMENT LEVERAGING IO MARKERS

Role of Biomarkers in Clinical Trials: Enhancing Patient Monitoring and Therapeutic Evaluation

Panel Discussion: Opportunities and Challenges in Biomarker Testing: Comparing Oncology and Non-Oncology Perspectives

Conference Speakers

Christine Rothe, CDO, iOmx Therapeutics AG

CDO, iOmx Therapeutics AG Philipp Wortmann, Director, Translational Science, AstraZeneca

Director, Translational Science, AstraZeneca Philip Arlen, Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President, Diverse Biotech

Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President, Diverse Biotech Marine Blackman, Research Scientist, Celyad Oncology

Research Scientist, Celyad Oncology Senior Representative, Biognosys

Senior Representative, Veracyte

Daniel Crowley, CEO, RemedyBio

CEO, RemedyBio Jean-Luc Henrioul, Chief Operating Officer, Seqalis

Chief Operating Officer, Seqalis Eytan Breman, Director, Research & Development, Celyad Oncology

Research & Development, Celyad Oncology Frank Jaschinski, CSO, Secarna Pharmaceuticals

CSO, Secarna Pharmaceuticals Eike Staub, Head of Oncology Data Science, Merck Healthcare, Germany

Head of Oncology Data Science, Merck Healthcare, Germany Elie Peillon, Associate Director Marketing, Veracyte

Associate Director Marketing, Veracyte Despina Stefanoska, Business Development Manager, Biognosys

Business Development Manager, Biognosys Raj Mehta, Chief Executive Officer, Adendra Therapeutics Ltd

Chief Executive Officer, Adendra Therapeutics Ltd Louis Boon, CSO and Board Member, JJP Biologics

CSO and Board Member, JJP Biologics Rick Kamps, NGS Manager, Maastricht University

NGS Manager, Maastricht University Eric Halioua, President & Chief Executive Officer, PDC*line pharma SA

President & Chief Executive Officer, PDC*line pharma SA Sarah-Kim Friedrich-Becker, Senior Principal Scientist, Abalos Therapeutics GmbH

Senior Principal Scientist, Abalos Therapeutics GmbH Adriana Turqueti Neves, Associate Director, iOmx Therapeutics AG

Associate Director, iOmx Therapeutics AG Jens Kringelum, VP, AI & Innovation, Evaxion Biotech

