NORBIT ASA - Closing of NORBIT's acquisition of the maritime technology company Innomar

Trondheim, 12 July 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice released on 27 June 2024 regarding NORBIT ASA's ("NORBIT" or the "Company") acquisition of 100 per cent of the equity interest in the technology company INNOMAR Technologie GmbH ("Innomar"), the market leader in the field of sub-bottom profilers in the maritime industry.

The transaction has today successfully closed, and the EUR 34.9 million cash portion of the purchase price has been settled. The remaining EUR 4.8 million was settled by the board of directors of NORBIT resolving to issue a total 726,272 consideration shares to the founding management of Innomar at a per share subscription price equal to the subscription price in the private placement completed on 2 July 2024 (NOK 77 per share). A lock-up period of 24 months for the founding management of Innomar will commence today.

Following registration of the share capital increase relating to the issuance of the consideration shares to the founding management of Innomar, NORBIT's share capital will be increased by NOK 72,627.20 from NOK 6,279,749.10 to NOK 6,352,376.30, consisting of 63,523,763 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

NORBIT's acquisition of Innomar will for accounting purposes be effective as of 1 July 2024.

