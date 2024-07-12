Laurent-Perrier: Appointment notice

Laurent-Perrier Group Tours-sur-Marne, 12 July 2024

Appointment notice

Laurent-Perrier: Changes within the Supervisory Board

The Laurent-Perrier General Meeting of 11 July 2024 approved changes to its Board with the appointment of Jean-Marie Barillère as a Member of the Supervisory Board. Jean-Louis Pereyre, whose term of office has come to an end, has decided not to stand for re-election, to make way for new talent.

The Supervisory Board unanimously paid tribute to the work and contribution of Jean-Louis Pereyre during his many years on the Supervisory Board of the Laurent-Perrier Group.

Jean-Marie Barillère will join the Board, bringing with him the experience he has acquired in Champagne, where he has held a number of operational management positions, as well as his in-depth knowledge of the Champagne industry, which led him to become President of the Union of Champagne Houses (UMC) and Co-President of the Champagne Committee (CIVC) from 2013 to 2022.

An agricultural engineer specialising in oenology, Jean-Marie Barillère began his career as a researcher at INRA Pech-Rouge Narbonne. He then decided to move to Champagne, where he became vineyard director for two Champagne Houses, before being appointed Chairman and CEO in 1999.

In 2006, he was appointed head of champagne operations for the market leader. At the same time, he was elected Vice-President of the Union of Champagne Houses, going on to take over as President in March 2013.

A director of UMVIN, Jean-Marie Barillère was elected President of the Committee of European Wine Companies (CEEV) in 2013 and of the National Interprofessional Committee for Wines with Appellation of Origin (CNIV) in 2014.

The General Meeting also ratified the appointment of Lucie Pereyre to the Supervisory Board.

Lucie Pereyre joined Laurent-Perrier 4 years ago to help promote the Grand Siècle brand worldwide. Lucie Pereyre is the granddaughter of the iconic Bernard de Nonancourt, and the eldest daughter of Alexandra Pereyre, Member of the Laurent-Perrier Group Management Board, and Jean-Louis Pereyre.

After obtaining a degree in Scientific Psychology at the University of Geneva, she completed her training with a Master’s degree in Strategic Marketing in Paris in 2011. During her gap year, she travelled to the United States to work for a wine and spirits distribution company. This experience revealed her passion for the wines of the world, which led her to focus her career in this field. In Spain, at Marqués de Riscal in La Rioja, she was responsible for wine communication with international customers. At the same time, she was awarded a diploma after completing the 4 levels of the Wine and Spirit Education Trust qualifications.

Armed with this experience, Lucie joined the family business to learn from Cellar Master Michel Fauconnet, the production teams and the sales teams, and thus be involved with Laurent-Perrier's innovative know-how and contribute to promoting the Brand and Grand Siècle throughout the world.

The Supervisory Board has eight (8) members: Patrick Thomas, Chairman, Marie Cheval, Vice-Chairwoman, Jean-Marie Barillère, Yann Duchesne, Philippe-Loïc Jacob, Eric Meneux, Lucie Pereyre and Jocelyne Vassoille.

Laurent-Perrier is one of the rare family groups of champagne houses which is listed on the stock market, and which is exclusively dedicated to champagne, and focused on the high-end market. It has a large product portfolio renowned for its quality, based around the Laurent-Perrier, Salon, Delamotte and Champagne de Castellane brands.

Laurent-Perrier belongs to compartment B of Euronext. Main index CAC All Shares

It is included in the composition of the EnterNext© indices PEA-PME 150 and

Euronext® FAMILY BUSINESS.







